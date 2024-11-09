Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sudha Murthy humorously advised wives not to cook too well if they want their husbands to lose weight.

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Guess who were the guests in the newest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show? It was the Murthy Couple, and Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz (Gia Goyal)

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murthy, showed their other side, the ‘humour side’ which charmed the audiences.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sudha Murthy ‘Terrible Cook’

During the show, Sudha Murthy, confessed that she is not skilled in the kitchen. She humorously advised wives not to cook too well if they want their husbands to lose weight, joking, “Look at Murthy saab’s weight, thanks to my cooking.”

Kapil further inquired if Sudha ever asks her husband what he wants to eat. Sudha responded with a smile, saying, “I am not an expert in cooking. I don’t take such risks. I know what he wants. He is not a foodie, and that is my advantage.” She narrated a story of once forgetting to add salt to a dish, but Murthy still appreciated her effort, highlighting the mutual respect in their relationship.

Moreover, Kapil Sharma asked Narayana Murthy about his first impressions of Sudha when they met, and if he knew she would be his wife. Murthy replied, “No,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

This light-hearted conversation, also in the promo of the episode, set the tone for the episode.

The episode also delved into how the couple has influenced each other over the years. Sudha shared that she has become more punctual and hardworking like her husband. She humorously noted, “I never complain about things in life… I am a terrible cook,” making the audience relate to the lighter side of their decades-long marriage.

Show regulars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover, also added to the fun!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Vikrant Massey Talks About 12th Fail, “This Story Was God-Sent”

Filed under

Deepindet Goyal Narayana Murthy Sudha Murthy The great indian kapil show
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Grammys 2025: K-pop Snubbed Again, No BTS Nominations, Fans Are Not Happy

Grammys 2025: K-pop Snubbed Again, No BTS Nominations, Fans Are Not Happy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox