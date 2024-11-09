‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sudha Murthy humorously advised wives not to cook too well if they want their husbands to lose weight.

Guess who were the guests in the newest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show? It was the Murthy Couple, and Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz (Gia Goyal)

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murthy, showed their other side, the ‘humour side’ which charmed the audiences.

Sudha Murthy ‘Terrible Cook’

During the show, Sudha Murthy, confessed that she is not skilled in the kitchen. She humorously advised wives not to cook too well if they want their husbands to lose weight, joking, “Look at Murthy saab’s weight, thanks to my cooking.”

Kapil further inquired if Sudha ever asks her husband what he wants to eat. Sudha responded with a smile, saying, “I am not an expert in cooking. I don’t take such risks. I know what he wants. He is not a foodie, and that is my advantage.” She narrated a story of once forgetting to add salt to a dish, but Murthy still appreciated her effort, highlighting the mutual respect in their relationship.

Moreover, Kapil Sharma asked Narayana Murthy about his first impressions of Sudha when they met, and if he knew she would be his wife. Murthy replied, “No,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

This light-hearted conversation, also in the promo of the episode, set the tone for the episode.

The episode also delved into how the couple has influenced each other over the years. Sudha shared that she has become more punctual and hardworking like her husband. She humorously noted, “I never complain about things in life… I am a terrible cook,” making the audience relate to the lighter side of their decades-long marriage.

Show regulars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover, also added to the fun!

