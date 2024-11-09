Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Vikrant Massey Talks About 12th Fail, “This Story Was God-Sent”

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 featured a heartwarming and insightful conversation between Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Both guests shared their personal stories and challenges, offering a glimpse into their inspiring careers.

Manoj Kumar Sharma Reflects on His UPSC Journey and Childhood in Chambal

During the episode, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who currently holds the position of Inspector General (IG), opened up about his early years in Chambal and his journey to becoming an IPS officer. Recalling his days preparing for the UPSC exams, he said, “No one ever thought that a show like this based on general knowledge would happen. This show began in 2000 and I was preparing for UPSC back then. We used to stand at the pan shop or roadside eateries, waiting for 9 PM to prepare for the UPSC through the show.”

Manoj further added, “There were times when we felt like our preparation was complete. But as soon as you started asking questions, we realized our preparation was far from enough.” His story highlighted the perseverance and dedication required to succeed in one of the toughest competitive exams in India.

Growing Up in Chambal: The Struggles and Motivation to Join the IPS

Manoj shared the challenges of growing up in Chambal, an area known for its notorious history with dacoits. He explained, “Since Chambal is infamously known for dacoits, we wouldn’t get house after saying we are from Chambal. The biggest challenge was being able to study. Usually, there used to be open exams and after 12th everyone would land up with a job. During my exam, there was one teacher who didn’t allow cheating. I got to know then that there are exams, which, if you clear, one could land up with a powerful position. So that’s how I wanted to clear these exams.”

His determination to overcome these obstacles helped shape his career path, ultimately leading him to join the Indian Police Service.

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Vikrant Massey’s Role in 12th Fail

The conversation also included praise from Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan, who lauded Vikrant Massey’s powerful performance in 12th Fail, where he portrayed IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Big B shared, “I have spent 12 years in films and also 8-9 years in TV and it has been almost 20 years in the industry and this is the first time I am getting to meet you in person.”

Amitabh Bachchan added warmly, “It feels like we’ve met many times before. Watching your performances, it feels like you’re one of us, like family.” The admiration between the two was evident, as Bachchan recognized the emotional depth that Vikrant brought to his portrayal of a real-life hero.

Vikrant Massey on Playing Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail

Actor Vikrant Massey shared his personal connection with the character of Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. Reflecting on his choice to play the role, Vikrant said, “I can never be like him. The reason I chose to do this film was because a lot of things were similar to my life. After meeting him, if I work hard a lot, only then I would be able to justify his role. I realised Manoj Sir jaise log main jeevan me bahut kam hi dekha hai.”

The actor’s emotional connection to the role was clear, as he revealed that his own life experiences helped him relate to the struggles and triumphs of the real-life IPS officer.

Vikrant Shares Heartfelt Story of His Father and the Importance of Responsibility

Vikrant also opened up about a personal experience that deeply resonated with his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma. He recalled a pivotal moment from his teenage years: “When I was 17, and I saw my father in a little bit of distressed state, I thought of taking responsibility. That was the only time my father and I had a heart-to-heart talk.”

Vikrant’s father, who worked in an office with minimal resources, was struggling financially. Vikrant shared, “He called me to his office. He didn’t even have a proper desk. There was just a patic chair. There was an ashtray and it was totally full. That day he came home and I asked him everything is fine. We used to stay in 1RK. Dad told me to come downstairs. We had this conversation and I realised that I have to take up the responsibility.”

For Vikrant, this moment was a turning point, where he understood the value of responsibility and how it shaped his character. His story tied back to the themes of 12th Fail, where the protagonist’s sense of duty and perseverance played a central role.

The Game Begins: Vikrant and Manoj Kumar Sharma Play KBC

The episode kicked off with the game itself, starting with the first question for Rs 1,000. As always, Big B hosted the quiz with his signature style, keeping the atmosphere light and engaging while also allowing the guests to share their personal stories.

Stay Tuned for More Updates from the Episode

The Kaun Banega Crorepati episode with Vikrant Massey and Manoj Kumar Sharma promises to be one of the most memorable, as it not only featured engaging discussions but also allowed the viewers to connect with these two remarkable individuals on a deeper level.

ALSO READ: Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69