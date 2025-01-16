Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

The house beautifully blends colonial influences with Indian aesthetics. Old wooden flooring, antique furniture with rustic charm, and elements of the traditional décor evoke nostalgia.

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized on Thursday after reportedly being attacked by knife-wielding burglars, who broke into his Bandra (West) home, a house in stunning colonial-meets-ethnic design. This occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, rocking the tranquility of the Mumbai abode elegantly owned by the actor.

Inside Saif and Kareena’s Iconic Bandra Home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lavish Bandra home is a perfect blend of colonial grandeur and Indian ethnicity, making it one of the most admired celebrity residences in Bollywood. Situated in the high-end locality of Bandra (West), this 3BHK apartment, named Satguru Sharan, reflects the couple’s unique tastes in architecture, decor, and lifestyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Designed by celebrated interior designer Darshini Shah, the house embodies understated luxury with a focus on timeless appeal. Shah, who has also worked on their previous home in Fortune Heights and the historic Pataudi Palace, aimed to preserve the warmth of their old residence while incorporating modern upgrades.

The house beautifully blends colonial influences with Indian aesthetics to create a space that’s alive with character and timelessness. Old wooden flooring, antique furniture with rustic charm, and elements of the traditional décor evoke nostalgia; at the same time, ethnic patterns, vibrant colors, and traditional motifs are seamlessly woven into the design, giving it a rich cultural flair.
To complement the classic elements, modern upgrades such as spacious terraces, a sparkling swimming pool, and landscaped balconies add a contemporary touch, making this home a perfect fusion of the old and the new.

saif ali khan bandra home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home is a seamless blend of comfort, style, and personal touches, making it a perfect sanctuary for the family. The living room, with its earthy hues, antique furniture, and warm tones, sets the tone for the entire house, offering a cozy yet royal ambiance. Saif’s private library, a haven for the avid reader, is filled with antique bookshelves, family photographs, and thoughtful décor that reflect his love for history and literature.

The balcony, adorned with quirky flower motifs painted by Saif himself, serves as a green retreat where he and Taimur spend quality time gardening and playing. Each bedroom, including the master suite with its elegant four-poster bed, exudes comfort, while Taimur’s playroom is a child-friendly space designed with soft hues and fun décor.
The corridor is a beautiful homage to the family’s love for travel, with framed photos capturing memories from vacations around the world. The house also features a private swimming pool surrounded by landscaped open spaces, offering a perfect spot for relaxation.

The Robbery and Attack

The serenity of Saif and Kareena’s house was disturbed at around 2:30 AM when an unknown burglar entered the property. Saif, according to reports, was woken up by the noise and confronted the burglar near the library. A violent scuffle ensued in which the burglar attacked Saif with a knife. The family members, including Kareena, woke up in the midst of the chaos, and the burglar ran away from the scene.

Mumbai Police have launched a comprehensive probe into the case. According to a senior officer, “We are working on identifying the intruder using CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas. The security arrangements at the property are also being reviewed.”

The actor has six injuries, two of which are serious. One of the injuries is near his spine. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital immediately and is being operated on.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

