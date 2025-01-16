The house beautifully blends colonial influences with Indian aesthetics. Old wooden flooring, antique furniture with rustic charm, and elements of the traditional décor evoke nostalgia.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized on Thursday after reportedly being attacked by knife-wielding burglars, who broke into his Bandra (West) home, a house in stunning colonial-meets-ethnic design. This occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, rocking the tranquility of the Mumbai abode elegantly owned by the actor.

Inside Saif and Kareena’s Iconic Bandra Home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lavish Bandra home is a perfect blend of colonial grandeur and Indian ethnicity, making it one of the most admired celebrity residences in Bollywood. Situated in the high-end locality of Bandra (West), this 3BHK apartment, named Satguru Sharan, reflects the couple’s unique tastes in architecture, decor, and lifestyle.

Designed by celebrated interior designer Darshini Shah, the house embodies understated luxury with a focus on timeless appeal. Shah, who has also worked on their previous home in Fortune Heights and the historic Pataudi Palace, aimed to preserve the warmth of their old residence while incorporating modern upgrades.

The house beautifully blends colonial influences with Indian aesthetics to create a space that’s alive with character and timelessness. Old wooden flooring, antique furniture with rustic charm, and elements of the traditional décor evoke nostalgia; at the same time, ethnic patterns, vibrant colors, and traditional motifs are seamlessly woven into the design, giving it a rich cultural flair.

To complement the classic elements, modern upgrades such as spacious terraces, a sparkling swimming pool, and landscaped balconies add a contemporary touch, making this home a perfect fusion of the old and the new.