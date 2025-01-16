Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized on Thursday after reportedly being attacked by knife-wielding burglars, who broke into his Bandra (West) home, a house in stunning colonial-meets-ethnic design. This occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, rocking the tranquility of the Mumbai abode elegantly owned by the actor.
Inside Saif and Kareena’s Iconic Bandra Home
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lavish Bandra home is a perfect blend of colonial grandeur and Indian ethnicity, making it one of the most admired celebrity residences in Bollywood. Situated in the high-end locality of Bandra (West), this 3BHK apartment, named Satguru Sharan, reflects the couple’s unique tastes in architecture, decor, and lifestyle.
Designed by celebrated interior designer Darshini Shah, the house embodies understated luxury with a focus on timeless appeal. Shah, who has also worked on their previous home in Fortune Heights and the historic Pataudi Palace, aimed to preserve the warmth of their old residence while incorporating modern upgrades.
The Robbery and Attack
The serenity of Saif and Kareena’s house was disturbed at around 2:30 AM when an unknown burglar entered the property. Saif, according to reports, was woken up by the noise and confronted the burglar near the library. A violent scuffle ensued in which the burglar attacked Saif with a knife. The family members, including Kareena, woke up in the midst of the chaos, and the burglar ran away from the scene.
Mumbai Police have launched a comprehensive probe into the case. According to a senior officer, “We are working on identifying the intruder using CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas. The security arrangements at the property are also being reviewed.”
The actor has six injuries, two of which are serious. One of the injuries is near his spine. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital immediately and is being operated on.
