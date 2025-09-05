LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee's performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED

Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED

Inspector Zende has finally hit the Netflix screens, bringing a gripping mix of crime, suspense, and powerful performances. After the massive success of ‘The Family Man’, Manoj Bajpayee once again preserves his regular-looking officer swagger with sharpness and intensity. Bajpayee aces the “family man cop” image with a man trying to balance duty with domestic life, struggling at home while on the run to nab the criminal.

Manoj Bajpayee will give you the nostalgia of 'The Family Man' but adds more charm to the character. (Representative Image: Netflix)
Manoj Bajpayee will give you the nostalgia of ‘The Family Man’ but adds more charm to the character. (Representative Image: Netflix)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 5, 2025 15:01:24 IST

Inspector Zende has finally hit the Netflix screens, bringing a gripping mix of crime, suspense, and powerful performances. After the massive success of ‘The Family Man’, Manoj Bajpayee once again preserves his regular-looking officer swagger with sharpness and intensity. Bajpayee aces the “family man cop” image with a man trying to balance duty with domestic life, struggling at home while on the run to nab the criminal. 

Inspector Zende Review

Inspector Zende is a fun sequence that makes you feel authentic. The climax of the movie stands out more, showcasing a tug-of-war between the Goa and Mumbai police over Carl’s custody. The finale adds much-needed energy after a slow middle portion. 

 

Inspector Zende Story 

Inspector Zende feels a bit like Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man, perhaps because the territory feels so familiar to him. The story follows Inspector Zende as he tries to catch murderer Carl Bhojraj, with the pursuit unfolding as a quirky, comedic twist. The team of cops working with Inspector Zende is just as quirky as he is, each character has their own traits. Carl Bhojraj’s serious crime gave him the name ‘Bikini Killer’. The movie includes most of the unforgettable humour scenes. 

 

Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee’s Performance 

Manoj Bajpayee will give you the nostalgia of ‘The Family Man’ but adds more charm to the character. ‘Inspector Zende’ remains a film that survives because of Bajpayee. His strong performance lifts an uneven script and makes it more engaging. Even Jim Sarbh fits the role of Carl, who nails the accent and adds a hidden menace. 

Inspector Zende: Cast 

Inspector Zende, written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, has an epic star cast including Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Bapurao Zende, Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, Girija Oak, and Sachin Khedekar.

Tags: charles sobhrajInspector Zendeinspector zende netflixinspector zende release dateinspector zende release date and timeInspector Zende reviewinspector zende storyManoj Bajpayee

Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED

