Is Dune: Prophecy the Ultimate ‘House of the Dragon’ in Space? Here’s the Truth

The end of a long war ushers in a new era for a far-off civilization, as power consolidates under a single authority. Others, hungry for control, conspire to seize it, risking everything in the process. Sound familiar? It should—it’s the central premise of not one, but two of HBO’s latest heavy-hitters: House of the Dragon and Dune: Prophecy.

While the former completed its second season this summer, Dune: Prophecy has just made its debut with the premiere of “The Hidden Hand.” Based on Frank Herbert’s iconic universe, the series steps into the grand tradition of epic, power-hungry sagas, following in the footsteps of the wildly popular Game of Thrones universe. Early buzz labeled Dune: Prophecy as a mere clone of House of the Dragon, but does that comparison hold water? Let’s break it down.

Two Universes, Similar Beginnings

Both House of the Dragon (HOTD) and Dune: Prophecy open with historical context, establishing a grand narrative that extends far beyond the immediate storyline. Dune: Prophecy takes place 116 years after the devastating Butlerian Jihad, humanity’s war against sentient machines, and 10,148 years before Paul Atreides’ fateful journey. Meanwhile, HOTD is set 100 years after Aegon the Conqueror’s campaign and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth. Both series leverage historical title cards to immerse viewers, though Dune opts for a bloodier, more harrowing opening montage.

The Struggle for Thrones and Power

At the core of both series lies a throne—or its equivalent—that symbolizes ultimate authority. In Dune: Prophecy, Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson, with Jessica Barden in flashbacks) is determined to mold the Imperium into her vision of perfection. Similarly, HOTD revolves around the Iron Throne, a prize coveted by warring families seeking to secure their dominion.

Political intrigue is the lifeblood of both narratives, weaving a web of betrayals, alliances, and schemes. Whether it’s Valya’s manipulation in the Imperium or the Targaryen family’s fraught dynamics, the pursuit of power remains central.

Parallels in Characters

Both shows draw on archetypes that echo across their respective stories. Travis Fimmel, known for his intense roles in Vikings and Raised by Wolves, takes on the part of Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy. A radicalized soldier, Hart’s violent tendencies and personal vendettas bring to mind Daemon Targaryen, the rogue prince of HOTD.

Mark Strong’s portrayal of Emperor Corrine in Dune channels shades of King Viserys from HOTD—a leader whose ostensibly noble intentions mask morally questionable decisions. Meanwhile, the sibling dynamics between Valya and Tula Harkonnen (played by Olivia Williams and Emma Canning in flashbacks) mirror the fraught yet inseparable bond between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

Familiar but Distinctive

From its first episode, Dune: Prophecy covers narrative ground at a pace that HOTD took five episodes to match. Romance, betrayal, and violence unfold rapidly. A notable parallel emerges in the form of a young princess engaging in a forbidden tryst: Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) with Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) in Dune and Rhaenyra with Criston Cole in HOTD. Both encounters occur amidst the backdrop of their respective universe’s version of a hedonistic nightclub.

Violent weddings also feature prominently. In Dune: Prophecy, a prince meets a fiery demise thanks to a Transformer-like device—an event less grotesque but equally shocking compared to Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon’s wedding fiasco in HOTD. Even the motif of royal childhood betrothals is a shared, grim theme between the two.

Both shows introduce a central MacGuffin: HOTD’s Valyrian dagger tied to the prophecy of the “Song of Ice and Fire” parallels Dune: Prophecy’s Breeding Index, a vital artifact that must not fall into the wrong hands.

Why the Similarities Work

Critics may argue that Dune: Prophecy borrows heavily from the Game of Thrones formula, but this thematic overlap stems from a universal fascination with power, legacy, and the human (or galactic) cost of ambition. As noted in another iconic series, “All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again.”

The question, then, isn’t whether Dune feels like a Game of Thrones show—it’s whether it brings something fresh to the table. The universe of Dune offers a unique backdrop of interstellar politics, religious fervor, and philosophical depth. It remains to be seen whether Dune: Prophecy can distinguish itself as a lasting addition to the pantheon of epic sagas.