Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck's longtime friend, Matt Damon, is also reportedly unhappy with Ben's behavior since Jennifer filed for divorce. A source mentioned that Matt described Ben's actions as harsh and unnecessary.

The recent separation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has taken an unexpected turn, leaving many in the entertainment world surprised. Despite efforts to keep things amicable for their children—Emme, Max, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—the situation has become increasingly tense.

An insider informed a leading portal that the former couple was recently seen having a heated argument during a family outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Jennifer was reportedly seen wiping away tears while Ben appeared indifferent.

According to the source, Jennifer harbours deep resentment toward Ben and has not forgiven him for how he handled their marriage. Although she tried to remain positive, Ben has refused to take any responsibility for their relationship’s breakdown.

MUST READ: What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

The source explained, “Jennifer would never create a scene in public, especially in front of their kids, but she holds a lot of resentment. She has made it clear that she will never forgive Ben for being so coldhearted and giving up on the marriage in such a harsh way.”

The source added, “She agreed to keep things civil and end things without unnecessary drama. However, there is a lot of tension, particularly when Ben rolls his eyes and avoids taking accountability for the marriage’s failure.”

“Ben has made it clear that he won’t be going back to JLo, and she is furious. They were already arguing behind the scenes before their recent meeting, which turned out as badly as everyone expected. The sooner the divorce is finalized, the better it will be for everyone,” the insider added.

Ben Affleck’s longtime friend, Matt Damon, is also reportedly unhappy with Ben’s behavior since Jennifer filed for divorce. A source mentioned that Matt described Ben’s actions as harsh and unnecessary.

While Matt understands that being with someone as famous as Jennifer can be challenging, he feels she did not deserve to be treated poorly. Matt values proper conduct and believes Ben has shown a “lack of empathy and class” throughout this process. His wife, Luciana, shares his concerns.

Although rumors about Ben and Jennifer’s separation had been circulating for months, their split was officially confirmed when Jennifer filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.