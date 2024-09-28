Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck's longtime friend, Matt Damon, is also reportedly unhappy with Ben's behavior since Jennifer filed for divorce. A source mentioned that Matt described Ben's actions as harsh and unnecessary.

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

The recent separation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has taken an unexpected turn, leaving many in the entertainment world surprised. Despite efforts to keep things amicable for their children—Emme, Max, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—the situation has become increasingly tense.

An insider informed a leading portal that the former couple was recently seen having a heated argument during a family outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Jennifer was reportedly seen wiping away tears while Ben appeared indifferent.

According to the source, Jennifer harbours deep resentment toward Ben and has not forgiven him for how he handled their marriage. Although she tried to remain positive, Ben has refused to take any responsibility for their relationship’s breakdown.

MUST READ: What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

The source explained, “Jennifer would never create a scene in public, especially in front of their kids, but she holds a lot of resentment. She has made it clear that she will never forgive Ben for being so coldhearted and giving up on the marriage in such a harsh way.”

The source added, “She agreed to keep things civil and end things without unnecessary drama. However, there is a lot of tension, particularly when Ben rolls his eyes and avoids taking accountability for the marriage’s failure.”

“Ben has made it clear that he won’t be going back to JLo, and she is furious. They were already arguing behind the scenes before their recent meeting, which turned out as badly as everyone expected. The sooner the divorce is finalized, the better it will be for everyone,” the insider added.

Ben Affleck’s longtime friend, Matt Damon, is also reportedly unhappy with Ben’s behavior since Jennifer filed for divorce. A source mentioned that Matt described Ben’s actions as harsh and unnecessary.

While Matt understands that being with someone as famous as Jennifer can be challenging, he feels she did not deserve to be treated poorly. Matt values proper conduct and believes Ben has shown a “lack of empathy and class” throughout this process. His wife, Luciana, shares his concerns.

Although rumors about Ben and Jennifer’s separation had been circulating for months, their split was officially confirmed when Jennifer filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor To Play Villain In Dhoom 4 As Aditya Chopra Kicks Off Reboot Without Original Cast   

Filed under

Ben Affleck hollywood Jennifer Lopez Trending news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox