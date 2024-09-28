Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, detailed in another lawsuit filed in New York.

This latest case marks the 12th accusation against Mr. Combs. The plaintiff claims she was harassed by one of his associates to have an abortion after she became pregnant, and subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

Mr. Combs was arrested last week and is currently in federal custody, facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing. The BBC has reached out to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, for a response to the new civil lawsuit.

Details of the Latest Lawsuit

The newest lawsuit, filed in New York, involves a woman identified as Jane Doe who accuses Mr. Combs of repeated physical and sexual abuse spanning four years, starting in late 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the woman first met Mr. Combs at an “overseas location,” and he covered her travel expenses. Their relationship soon became regular. The complaint alleges that Mr. Combs drugged her, after which he engaged in sexual acts without her consent while she was unconscious.

The lawsuit also claims that these encounters were recorded by Mr. Combs without her permission and that she was pressured into participating in group sex. In one incident in July 2022, the woman was allegedly compelled to take ketamine, which caused her to “black out” and lose consciousness intermittently.

Shortly after that incident, the woman discovered she was pregnant. She alleges that upon learning this, one of Mr. Combs’ associates pressured her to terminate the pregnancy. She later suffered a miscarriage, according to the legal document.

Further, the woman accuses Mr. Combs of making threatening remarks that made her fear for her safety, tracking her location and phone calls, and discouraging her from working by offering her an allowance instead.

“No One Is Above The Law”

In a statement to a leading publicaiton, her lawyers, Joseph L. Ciaccio and Marie Napoli, said: “No one is above the law. Fame and wealth do not shield Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”

This lawsuit follows a series of accusations against Mr. Combs over the past year, including one from his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura last November, alleging physical and sexual abuse. That lawsuit was settled privately for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to these civil cases, Mr. Combs also faces federal criminal charges. Prosecutors accuse him of creating a “criminal enterprise” in which he “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and hide his actions.”

Mr. Combs has pled not guilty to the three felony charges and has denied all allegations in the 11 prior lawsuits.

