Ranbir Kapoor To Play Villain In Dhoom 4 As Aditya Chopra Kicks Off Reboot Without Original Cast

"Dhoom 4" is expected to be the most ambitious film in the franchise yet, positioning itself as a major global release for Indian cinema, the source concluded.

Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed to star in “Dhoom 4,” which is now in the pre-production phase at Yash Raj Films (YRF) under Aditya Chopra’s guidance, as reported by a leading publication.

The “Dhoom” franchise, which began in 2004, initially brought together Aditya Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra, with Sanjay Gadhvi directing the film.

It presented a fresh narrative style in the action genre, featuring John Abraham as a stylish antagonist. The stakes were elevated in 2006 when Hrithik Roshan played the villain in “Dhoom 2,” and Aamir Khan further expanded the series in 2013, leading to much speculation about the next lead for “Dhoom 4.”

According to a source, Aditya Chopra, who values the franchise dearly, intends to refresh it for today’s audience. He is developing the script with Vijay Krishna Acharya to create a distinctive cinematic experience.

MUST READ: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive

The source told the portal, “Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times. Like all previous parts, the script of Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) is been developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The idea and vision is to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film.”

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor starring in the film, the source added, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

The insider added that discussions with Ranbir have been ongoing for a while, and he has expressed great enthusiasm for being a part of the series. Aditya Chopra is confident that Ranbir is the ideal choice to uphold the “Dhoom” legacy.

“Dhoom 4” is expected to be the most ambitious film in the franchise yet, positioning itself as a major global release for Indian cinema, the source concluded.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, will also appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana.” While Ranbir Kapoor will play the villain in Dhoom 4, none of the original actors will reprise their roles since it’s a complete reboot. A source revealed that “two major actors from the younger generation will join as the cop duo in Dhoom 4.”

“Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4. Now that the core story-board is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage.