Is Martin Scorsese Going Ahead With Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer Frank Sinatra Biopic Without The Late Singer Daughter's Approval?

There’s buzz that the Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is once again working on a biopic about the iconic singer — a project he’s been linked to in the past and he’s reportedly considering his longtime collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio to portray the legendary crooner. This scoop was reported by a leading Hollywood publication. DiCaprio, who recently starred in the director’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has previously led other biographical films helmed by Scorsese, such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Aviator.”

However, before the project begins, it is reported that Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Tina Sinatra, oversees her father’s estate and has yet to greenlight a film adaptation of his life. Nevertheless, Scorsese is already eyeing DiCaprio and fellow Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence for roles in the movie, with Lawrence potentially playing screen siren Ava Gardner, Sinatra’s second spouse after Nancy Barbato. Lawrence and DiCaprio shared the screen in “Don’t Look Up.”

Sony is reportedly at the forefront of a bidding war for the project. Additionally, Scorsese is casting for his upcoming feature based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 book, “A Life of Jesus.” If reports are to be believed, the director aims to have “Silence” actor Andrew Garfield take the lead role, with Miles Teller also in discussions. Shooting is expected to commence later this year across Israel, Italy, and Egypt. “A Life of Jesus” appears to be taking precedence over the Apple Original film “The Wager,” which also features DiCaprio.

Scorsese described the anticipated 80-minute film as “exploring Jesus’ fundamental teachings in a way that examines the principles without preaching,” as he shared with The Los Angeles Times. “I’m trying to approach it in a fresh manner to make it more accessible and remove the negative connotations associated with organized religion,” Scorsese explained.

In addition to his work on a biblical series for Fox Nation, Scorsese is teaming up with Steven Spielberg to produce a “Cape Fear” series for Apple TV+. Spielberg, known for his sci-fi classics like “E.T.” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” is also returning to his roots with an upcoming untitled U.F.O. feature based on his original concept, with David Koepp penning the screenplay. Recently, Spielberg served as an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series “Masters of the Air.”

