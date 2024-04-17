When Will ‘Oldboy’ TV Series Release? Park Chan-Wook Is Working On The English-Language Adaptation Of This Iconic 2003 Thriller

Oldboy is one of the most iconic thrillers to exist in the history of cinema and, in good news the movie is now being adapted into a television series. Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is teaming up with Lionsgate Television to develop a television series based on his 2003 revenge thriller Oldboy. The series will be an English-language adaptation of the story, which drew inspiration from a manga of the same name.

Park expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Lionsgate Television, stating that they share his creative vision for bringing Oldboy to the television medium. He praised the studio for its commitment to bold and original storytelling.

In addition to his directorial work on films like The Handmaiden and Decision to Leave, Park has previously produced the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer, which was also adapted into a television series. He is currently directing and producing HBO’s limited series The Sympathizer, featuring Robert Downey, Praising Park Chan-wook, Jr. Scott Herbst, EVP and Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television stated, “Park is one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation, and we’re excited to partner with him in bringing his cinematic masterpiece to the television screen. This series adaptation of Oldboy will feature the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes and visceral style that made the film a classic.”

Scott Herbst, EVP and Head of Scripted Development at Lionsgate Television, described Park as a visionary storyteller and expressed excitement about partnering with him to adapt his cinematic masterpiece for television. He promised that the series adaptation of Oldboy would retain the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes, and visceral style that made the film a classic.

When Will ‘Oldboy’ TV Series Release?

The work on Oldboy TV series has just begun and it might take some time before the official date is announced. As of now, there is no formal announcement from the makers but we will keep you posted.

Oldboy, directed and co-written by Park, follows the story of a man who is mysteriously imprisoned for 15 years and must uncover the identity of his captor within five days of his release. The film is part of Park’s Vengeance trilogy, which also includes Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.

Oldboy was previously adapted into a 2013 English-language film directed by Spike Lee. The original film, based on a Japanese manga, is renowned for its shocking twist, intense fight sequences, and gripping revenge narrative.

Having won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2004, Oldboy was the first South Korean film to achieve this honor and grossed nearly $15 million worldwide. Last year, a remastered version of the film was released for its 20th anniversary, earning an additional $2.1 million worldwide and securing a spot in the domestic box office top 10 during its opening weekend.