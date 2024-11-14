Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Ghai highlighted her "bold and beautiful" portrayal of a complex character, recalling how she initially hesitated to take on the challenging role but eventually delivered with confidence and impact.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the 2004 film Aitraaz, producer Subhash Ghai posted a heartfelt tribute to Priyanka Chopra’s performance on social media.

Ghai highlighted her “bold and beautiful” portrayal of a complex character, recalling how she initially hesitated to take on the challenging role but eventually delivered with confidence and impact. Alongside this post, he surprised fans by revealing plans for Aitraaz 2.

Subhash Ghai’s Social Media Tribute to Priyanka Chopra

Sharing a memorable still of Priyanka Chopra from Aitraaz, Ghai wrote: “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That’s why cine lovers cannot forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAAZ.” He praised her for embracing the role, which she was initially apprehensive about, and expressed excitement about the upcoming sequel, saying, “Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAAZ 2 with a finest script after 3 years of hard work.”

Subhash Ghai Confirms Aitraaz 2

In an interview with a leading daily, Ghai confirmed the sequel, noting he’s collaborating with director Amit Rai, known for Oh My God 2. “I’ve heard a fantastic script from Amit Rai… written as Aitraaz 2 now,” Ghai shared, adding that numerous studios have shown interest in the project. He expressed confidence in the script, calling it a potential hit.

Exploring New Themes in Aitraaz 2

While Aitraaz focused on workplace sexual harassment, the sequel will tackle a different “bold issue about today’s sex life” with evolving social values, as per Ghai. He emphasized that the story concept is Rai’s and reflects timely themes relevant to modern relationships.

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2?

Ghai hinted at a “wish list” of female leads for the new protagonist, stating that the role would once again be bold and challenging, with the potential to win awards, much like Priyanka Chopra’s character in the original film.

Confident in the sequel’s appeal, he concluded by saying it would surpass the original in impact and storytelling. Speaking of Akshay Kumar, there are no reports of the Bollywood star returning for Aitraaz 2. However, we will keep you posted with the updates.

