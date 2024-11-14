Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Ghai highlighted her "bold and beautiful" portrayal of a complex character, recalling how she initially hesitated to take on the challenging role but eventually delivered with confidence and impact.

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Marking the 20th anniversary of the 2004 film Aitraaz, producer Subhash Ghai posted a heartfelt tribute to Priyanka Chopra’s performance on social media.

Ghai highlighted her “bold and beautiful” portrayal of a complex character, recalling how she initially hesitated to take on the challenging role but eventually delivered with confidence and impact. Alongside this post, he surprised fans by revealing plans for Aitraaz 2.

Subhash Ghai’s Social Media Tribute to Priyanka Chopra

Sharing a memorable still of Priyanka Chopra from Aitraaz, Ghai wrote: “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That’s why cine lovers cannot forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAAZ.” He praised her for embracing the role, which she was initially apprehensive about, and expressed excitement about the upcoming sequel, saying, “Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAAZ 2 with a finest script after 3 years of hard work.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Subhash Ghai Confirms Aitraaz 2

In an interview with  a leading daily, Ghai confirmed the sequel, noting he’s collaborating with director Amit Rai, known for Oh My God 2. “I’ve heard a fantastic script from Amit Rai… written as Aitraaz 2 now,” Ghai shared, adding that numerous studios have shown interest in the project. He expressed confidence in the script, calling it a potential hit.

Exploring New Themes in Aitraaz 2

While Aitraaz focused on workplace sexual harassment, the sequel will tackle a different “bold issue about today’s sex life” with evolving social values, as per Ghai. He emphasized that the story concept is Rai’s and reflects timely themes relevant to modern relationships.

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2?

Ghai hinted at a “wish list” of female leads for the new protagonist, stating that the role would once again be bold and challenging, with the potential to win awards, much like Priyanka Chopra’s character in the original film.

Confident in the sequel’s appeal, he concluded by saying it would surpass the original in impact and storytelling.  Speaking of Akshay Kumar, there are no reports of the Bollywood star returning for Aitraaz 2. However, we will keep you posted with the updates.

ALSO READ: Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Filed under

aitraaz 2 akshay kumar celebrity news Kareena Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle And Issued Challan

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle...

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social Media Shift?

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social...

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

Entertainment

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch With Your Kids

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The Legal Secret Behind It

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox