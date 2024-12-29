Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
we-woman

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking 'Petty Revenge'

If Rihanna succeeds, it could mark a significant change in the Met Gala's guest list dynamics, with the Kardashians' long-standing presence potentially coming to an end.

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Rihanna, the pop sensation and fashion mogul, is reportedly aiming to exclude Kendall Jenner and the Kardashian family from the guest list of the 2025 Met Gala. According to RadarOnline.com, the singer has strong feelings about the famous clan and is using her influence to make it happen.

Rihanna’s Disdain for the Kardashians

Insiders claim that Rihanna, 36, has never been fond of the Kardashians. Attempts by Kim Kardashian to build a relationship with her during Kim’s marriage to Kanye West reportedly failed. A source shared, “Rihanna shut down Kim’s attempts to get close.”

Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, 36, who is now on the Met Gala’s planning committee, enhances her sway over the prestigious fashion event’s guest list. With this new role, Rihanna is believed to be taking the opportunity to keep Kendall Jenner and her family out of the limelight.

The Feud with Kendall Jenner

Rihanna’s particular dislike for Jenner, 29, reportedly dates back to 2014 when the model formed a bond with Rihanna’s ex, Chris Brown. The friendship rubbed Rihanna the wrong way, as Brown had previously assaulted the singer in 2009.

“Kendall chose the wrong side by befriending Chris,” said an insider.

Adding to the tension, Jenner briefly dated A$AP Rocky in 2017. Although Rihanna and Rocky were reportedly just friends at the time, it stirred feelings of territoriality in Rihanna. “It solidified her dislike for Kendall,” the source added, noting Rihanna may use the Met Gala as an opportunity for “petty revenge.”

The Kardashians’ Reign at the Met Gala

The Kardashians have been prominent figures at the Met Gala for years, often stealing the show. However, Rihanna’s influence, coupled with Rocky’s role as co-chair alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour, could signal a shift.

While Rihanna’s move might seem bold, sources claim that many in the fashion world support her stance. “She’s not the only one who thinks the Kardashians’ time is over,” said a source, suggesting there’s growing sentiment to reduce their dominance at the event.

If Rihanna succeeds, it could mark a significant change in the Met Gala’s guest list dynamics, with the Kardashians’ long-standing presence potentially coming to an end. Fans and industry insiders alike are watching closely to see how this unfolds for the May 2025 event.

