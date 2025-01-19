Shariqul reportedly arrived in Mumbai 15 days ago, although it is believed he had been in India for five months, residing in other regions before moving to the city.

Shariqul Islam, a 33-year-old man, was caught entering Saif Ali Khan’s house with the intent to steal. Initial investigations suggest that he is of Bangladeshi origin, as he does not possess any valid Indian documents.

The DCP has expressed suspicion about his nationality, but the ongoing inquiry has not yet provided definitive clarity. It has also been revealed that he likely entered India illegally, raising further concerns about his background.

The accused was reportedly hiding in the bushes when he was arrested.

Investigators are working to verify his movements and identity while addressing the legal implications of his unauthorized entry into the country. Locally, he is known by the name “Shahzada.”

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday by an intruder. The actor suffered injuries near his neck and spine and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent a five-hour emergency surgery. Doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch blade fragment from his spine and confirmed on Friday that Mr. Khan is recovering well.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, was arrested early Saturday from Kasarvadavali, Thane, around 35 kilometers from Mr. Khan’s residence. Senior police official Dixit Gedam stated that the intruder entered with the intention of theft and was found to be in possession of items indicating he might be a Bangladeshi national. Shahzad initially provided a false name, Vijay Das, out of fear of being caught.

The attack occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s upscale apartment, Satguru Sharan, where he was with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Eliyama Philip, a nurse caring for Jeh, was the first to spot the intruder on the 11th floor. She and another staffer sustained injuries during the assault. The attacker, reportedly aged between 35-40, was armed with a knife and even demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore.

Police had earlier detained another suspect, Aakash Kailash Kannojia, in Chhattisgarh’s Durg railway station based on leads from the Mumbai Police. However, Shahzad was confirmed as the primary assailant. Investigations revealed Shahzad had previously worked in a housekeeping company, and officials suspect he entered India illegally.