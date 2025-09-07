LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Shehbaz Badesha The First Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss 19? Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Was Evicted Against THIS Contestant

Is Shehbaz Badesha The First Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss 19? Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Was Evicted Against THIS Contestant

Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, is set to join Bigg Boss 19 as the first wild card contestant. Known for his entertaining personality, he aims to carve his own identity in the house, shaking up relationships and strategies while fans eagerly anticipate his impact

Shehbaz Badesha to shake up Bigg Boss 19 as wild card entry (Pc: X)
Shehbaz Badesha to shake up Bigg Boss 19 as wild card entry (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 7, 2025 13:39:17 IST

Following the extensive speculation, it appears that Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, will soon embark on a theatrical appearance on the Bigg Boss 19 house as the first wild card entry of the season. It is an intense shock to fans because Shehbaz was originally set to appear in the house as part of the grand premiere but lost the popular vote to competitor Mridul Tiwari. He is likely to shake up the game by his re-entry into the game.

Shehbaz is reputed to have an entertaining personality, and has a great bond with his sister, whose performance in Bigg Boss 13 was, by all means, iconic. This is his second opportunity to show his worth and establish his own name in the show, independent of his sister being famous. What people are looking forward to know is how he will manage the many relationships and the challenges within the house.

Shehbaz Badesha’s Previous Journey And Fan Expectations

Shehbaz is not a total outsider in the Bigg Boss house. The family week of Bigg Boss 13 also saw him especially appear in support of Shehnaaz. His easygoing and outspoken character gained him an early fan following and created a memorable impact on the audience.

Since then, fans insisted on him returning to the show. This is an immediate reaction to his popularity as a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 19. It keeps the audience anticipating whether he can match the expectations and be the same source of entertainment and emotional attachment that his sister was. The creators of the show are hoping that his popularity would help bring new life to the season.

The Impact of a Wild Card Contestant

There is no such thing as a dull entry in the Bigg Boss house due to the presence of a wild card entry. They arrive with a new mindset without the weight of established relationships or animosities. This is an advantage because they can see what strategies are used by the current rivals and make their moves before them. In the case of Shehbaz, it is a golden chance to shatter the existing game and to build his own relations.

He has a special insight due to his experience in the show, even though it was quite brief. It will be interesting to observe how the other housemates will respond to his entry, more so those who were already competing to be in the limelight. He is sure to introduce new twists and turns to the game and make it more unpredictable and exciting to the audience.

Also Read: Salman Khan Is More Ambitious Than Ever As He Nears 60, Wants To Stay Busy And Sleep Less

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss wild card entryShehbaz Badesha

