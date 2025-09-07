Salman Khan Is More Ambitious Than Ever As He Nears 60, Wants To Stay Busy And Sleep Less

During a very reflective episode of The Weekend Ka Vaar show of Bigg Boss 19, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave out his thoughts on life as he nears his 60th birthday. Salman, who is known to be quite blunt and even rude on the reality show, changed his approach to a more intimate and introspective one when he addressed contestant and musician Amaal Mallik.

Salman urged Mallik not to rely on his addiction to his afternoon nap, using that as a launch pad to talk about the limited nature of time. The actor said that the years spent are already more than years to be spent, so it is necessary to do as much as possible, to work more, attain more and be busy.

This emotional counsel not only touched the contestants but also the audience, as it was a unique moment when the superstar shared with them his personal reflections on age and the need to make each moment count. He even sought validation with veteran actress and fellow contestant, Kunickaa Sadanand, 62, who whole-heartedly agreed..

Aging with Grace and Purpose

Getting older is a normal aspect of life and being a famous person, Salman Khan gets the added burden of having to keep up an image. But he accepted his age with perspective and wisdom on Bigg Boss 19.

Admitting frankly to becoming a senior citizen and realizing that this fact has made him more mindful of how he spends his time is a strong sentiment, particularly to a younger generation that has its own idols. The words by Salman point to the fact that real development is not about not getting old but rather taking that age with a fresh outlook on purpose.

The Gift of the Present Moment

In the monologue, time was a key subject Salman discussed as a gift. What he meant is that the current moment is an asset that must not be wasted. It is not only professional ambition, but a whole life.

In suggesting that a younger competitor could be healthier, he wasn’t critiquing him about performance; he was imparting a life lesson, about making the best of life. His consideration is a reminder that being always busy to achieve success must be counterbalanced by enjoying the moment and acknowledging that each day is a chance to learn, gain experience, and make a difference in your life.

