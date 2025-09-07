LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 14 Highlights: Farhana Bhatt Slammed For Harsh Remarks On Contestants, Sparks Heated Drama

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 14 Highlights: Farhana Bhatt Slammed For Harsh Remarks On Contestants, Sparks Heated Drama

Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar brought high drama as Salman Khan sternly rebuked Farhana for her ‘do kaudi ki aurat’ remark and questioned Amaal Malik’s passive gameplay. The emotional episode also saw Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan revealing a personal struggle, leaving contestants and viewers in tears

Salman Khan schools Farhana and Amaal in Bigg Boss 19’s emotional Weekend Ka Vaar (Pc: JioHotstar)
Salman Khan schools Farhana and Amaal in Bigg Boss 19’s emotional Weekend Ka Vaar (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 7, 2025 10:45:30 IST

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the 19th season of the Bigg Boss reality television series, on the weekend, provided the audience with both exciting drama and a touching episode, with the host of the show, Salman Khan, assuming control.

It had been an emotional up and down with dramatic emotional interactions and heart-squeezing family revelations that left both the participants and the audience stunned and contemplative. The no-nonsense attitude and the directness of Salman were in full play, since the latter dealt with some of the scandals of the season as they were.

Salman’s Stern Rebuke on ‘Do Kaudi Ki Aurat’ Remark

One of the biggest conflicts to be experienced in the house was as a result of an insulting remark by one contestant, Farrhana Bhatt. Farrhana had also referred to Neelam, who was another housemate, as a do kaudi ki aurat . 

At one point, it becomes quite emotional when Salman Khan directly addresses Farrhana and reminds her sternly: You are a woman. He pointed out how wrong a statement such was, when made by a woman to a woman, and the value of respect and dignity in the house. His bluntness was a wake-up call, and he put Farrhana to the task regarding her behavior and supported the show against verbal abuse.

Amaal Malik and Kunickaa Sadanand Face the Music

Other contestants were also brought into the limelight in the Weekend Ka Vaar. During a teaser, Salman Khan was also shown chastising musician Amaal Malik about his non-implication in the house. Yaha par kya aap sone ke liye aaye ho? Salman’s question, resonated with a good number of viewers who believe that Amaal has done little to nothing.

This was followed later by the climax after the son of Kunickaa Sadanand, Ayaan, sprang up unexpectedly. Ayaan also opened up to his mother and talked about her personal problem, having been struggling with a painful and secret medical issue. This confession left several contestants in tears, Kunickaa included and illuminated the viewers on the secret struggles contestants must endure, as well as making the drama seem more human. The episode, therefore, was a heartfelt reminder that despite the competition, each player has their story and individual struggles.

Bigg Boss 19

