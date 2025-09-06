LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Tanya Mittal’s Parents? Spiritual Influencer’s Family In Shock For This Reason

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Tanya Mittal’s Parents? Spiritual Influencer’s Family In Shock For This Reason

Tanya Mittal’s parents speak out amid growing backlash on Bigg Boss 19. Emotional over trolling and attacks from her ex, they urge fans to show kindness, defend Tanya’s character, and avoid fueling negativity. The controversy continues to dominate headlines and social media.

Tanya Mittal ( Pic Credit: Instagram)
Tanya Mittal ( Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 6, 2025 12:14:22 IST

Tanya Mittal, spiritual influencer and social media firecracker, is basically all anyone’s talking about this season on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. Whether you’re rooting for her or rolling your eyes, she’s impossible to ignore.

Lately, though, it’s gotten messy as her ex, Balraj Singh, has been taking shots at her, and the internet trolls have piled on. 

Things got so intense that Tanya’s parents finally broke their silence. They posted a long, emotional statement on her Instagram, and honestly, you can feel the strain they’re under just reading it.

Tanya Mittal’s parents come out in her defence 

They say they’re proud, sure, but they’re also hurting. Watching their daughter get dragged in front of the entire country isn’t easy. “Nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly, by people who don’t even know her heart,” they wrote. 

The statement calls out the people flinging accusations, especially Balraj and the keyboard warriors, basically begging everyone to just wait until Tanya’s run on the show is over before passing judgment. 

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Tanya Mittal’s Parents? Spiritual Influencer’s Family In Shock For This Reason

“Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime,” her parents warn, adding a heartfelt plea to leave the family out of it. This whole thing is tearing them up, and every nasty comment about Tanya cuts them too.

They end on a note that’s half hope, half desperation: “All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and with faith. We love you, stay strong like the boss we raised you to be.”

Even with all the noise, Tanya’s still at the centre of the Bigg Boss circus, grabbing headlines and stirring up reactions from every corner. Some celebs (like Gauahar Khan) have got her back, while the trolls… well, they’re not letting up anytime soon.

