FINALLY REVEALED! Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Private Photos From Their Ibiza Vacation In 2013 Were Leaked By This Person

It has really been over ten years since those infamous Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif Ibiza photos took over the internet? Feels like another lifetime.

Anyway, those images are back in the news, but not because of nostalgia this time; it’s veteran paparazzo Manav Manglani who’s stirring the pot.

Everyone always thought those 2013 beach shots of Ranbir and Katrina looking relaxed, totally unaware, were just snapped by some random tourist or maybe a sneaky media photographer. Turns out, that’s not the case.

Photographer Reveals Insider Connection After 10 Years

Manglani showed up on Kunickaa Sadanand’s podcast and flat-out said those pictures were leaked by someone “very close” to the couple. He didn’t name names, maybe he doesn’t even know who did it, but he made it clear it wasn’t your typical paparazzi stunt.

Manglani’s been around the block; he’s broken plenty of celebrity stories over the years, from early Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif sightings to Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. But the Ranbir-Katrina leak? That’s the one that stands out.

Ranbir Kapoor–Katrina Kaif Ibiza Photo Scandal Explained

According to him, “Aaj nahi toh kal niklega hi niklega, ghar pe thodi affair karne waala hai… It’s not a one-night fling, is it? But these are the pictures that go viral the most… The last leak was Ranbir and Katrina on that beach. That was a long time ago.” When Kunickaa acted surprised—like, “That was a leak?” he doubled down: “Yes, that was leaked by someone very close to them…”

Back in 2013, neither Ranbir nor Katrina had ever confirmed they were together, but those Ibiza photos made it almost impossible to deny.

The images spread like wildfire, and, honestly, the whole thing set off a massive debate about privacy, media ethics, and where the line should be drawn. Katrina even wrote an open letter, asking the press and public to respect personal boundaries, saying, “While I understand public interest in celebrities, private moments should be respected.”

Ranbir called the incident “a breach of trust,” and pushed for a clear separation between public and private life.

In the end, both of them moved on with their work, their lives, and eventually, their marriages. But the Ibiza photos? The conversation they started about how far the media should go, and what’s fair game when it comes to celebrities, still hasn’t died down.

Manav Manglani wrapped things up by mentioning there haven’t been leaks like that since, suggesting maybe there’s a bit more respect now or at least tighter security.