Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Sony Pictures recently unveiled the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, offering a glimpse into the Symbiote Hive Mind and introducing Knull, the God of the Symbiotes.

While Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage only briefly hinted at Knull, he’s a fitting antagonist for the trilogy’s conclusion. However, as reported by The Cosmic Circus, this won’t be the last time we see Knull.

Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus shared that he first heard about plans for Knull earlier this year, hinting at them on social media as early as April.

According to Perez, Knull’s storyline won’t end with this movie, as there are plans to bring him back in future projects, with the most likely one involving Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom teaming up after Venom: The Last Dance sets up their long-anticipated meeting.

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey?

The report suggests that Eddie Brock might cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by the film’s end. Sources indicate that recent reshoots in New York City for Venom: The Last Dance may relate to this crossover.

Moreover, it’s rumoured that Knull will be the main villain in a future movie, aiming to engulf the multiverse in darkness after discovering it.

Sony’s collaboration with Marvel Studios to feature Spider-Man has been a boon, delivering some of the studio’s biggest critical and commercial successes. However, this partnership has also kept Peter Parker out of Sony’s Venom and Morbius films, limiting crossover opportunities.

With the Multiverse Saga now in play, the door is open for Spider-Man and Venom to embark on a side mission between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though this shift has reportedly sidelined the previously planned street-level storyline involving Daredevil.

Marvel Studios has already laid the foundation for this crossover. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, a post-credits scene left a piece of the Symbiote in Earth-616, giving Eddie a potential connection to that universe. Fans are hopeful that director Destin Daniel Cretton can successfully integrate this into future MCU projects.

Venom: The Last Dance will see Tom Hardy reprising his role as Venom, one of Marvel’s most iconic and multifaceted characters, in the final chapter of the trilogy. With Eddie and Venom on the run, pursued by enemies from both their worlds, they are forced to make a critical decision that will close out their story.

The cast includes Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Directed by Kelly Marcel, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Hardy, the film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25.

