Is ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Ready For Another Leap, Another Generation? Fact Check On VIRAL News of Abhira- Armaan Leaving The Show

The popular TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” has ruled viewers’ hearts and minds for years. These days, the show is bringing major twists one after another, grabbing plenty of headlines. The makers are also putting in their best efforts to keep the show in the top 5 of TRP ratings.

However, a few days ago, reports surfaced claiming that the show would soon take a generation leap. It was said that because of this leap, the entire cast would change, and even Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit would bid farewell to the show.

Now, producer Rajan Shahi has finally broken his silence on these rumors. He shared an Instagram story addressing the speculation and revealed the truth, which has come as a relief for fans of the fourth generation.

Rajan Shahi wrote, “There is no leap coming. In fact, it’s not even being considered for ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Please don’t spread any false news.”

From his statement, it’s clear that the current (fourth generation) storyline of the show is going to continue for a long time.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that a cupboard is about to fall on Abhira, but Armaan saves her. Abhira says it would have been better if it had fallen, so he wouldn’t have had to hide his hatred for her in front of everyone. In response, Armaan says, “You think I hate you? I love you.”

The March 16, 2026 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Meher watching a video of Armaan and Abhira. Despite their constant arguments, their lingering feelings for each other were evident—and that’s exactly what troubled Meher the most. Sensing her distress, Krish asked what was bothering her. Meher admitted she could see Armaan growing emotionally close to Abhira again, something she was determined to stop.

Krish tried to reason with her, suggesting she at least wait until Aryan’s wedding was over before taking any action, but Meher refused. She insisted that Armaan belonged to her and declared she would go to any extent to win him back—even if it meant disrupting Aryan’s wedding. Krish reminded her that Aryan was innocent and that creating chaos at such a time could ruin everything, but Meher remained unmoved, saying she didn’t care if it broke homes or hearts. Disappointed, Krish walked away.

Later, Meher called Maira and informed her about Aryan’s wedding. Maira hesitated, unsure if it would be appropriate to attend since Armaan had already refused, but Meher assured her she would handle him.

Meanwhile, Maira came up with a plan of her own. She decided to invite Mukti and her mother to the wedding, hoping it might help bring their families closer. Mukti was skeptical, questioning whether Abhira would agree to attend her uncle’s wedding so easily. Still, Maira felt it was worth trying, and Mukti suggested she personally invite Abhira.

At the same time, Mukti learned that Abhira had come to see her. Although it was supposed to be a phone-call day, Abhira hadn’t received any call and couldn’t wait, so she showed up in person. Noticing Abhira looking around, Mukti asked if she was searching for someone, but Abhira quickly denied it. She handed Mukti some food and ice cream, quietly asking her to share it with Maira since she loved it, and reminded her to be there for Maira whenever she felt low.

Rajan Shahi

Before Abhira could leave, Mukti stopped her and mentioned that Maira wanted to invite her to Aryan’s wedding. Abhira was taken aback. When Mukti brushed it off as just a wedding, Abhira said she wasn’t free due to upcoming exams and added that Maira wouldn’t be allowed to attend either.

Mukti then accidentally revealed their real plan—that the wedding was meant to bring Abhira and Armaan closer. Shocked, Abhira scolded her and urged her to focus on her studies. She firmly stated that love cannot be forced and that marriages are destined, not arranged by children. She also insisted she was content with her life and didn’t need anyone. With that, Abhira left without meeting Maira. However, before leaving, she paused at a distance, watching Maira with quiet emotion.

Later, Mukti confessed to Maira that she had unintentionally exposed their plan. Maira was stunned, and the two ultimately decided to listen to their parents and remain at the hostel to focus on their exams.

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