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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 21,220 shows and has collected a total gross of Rs 52.71 crore and a total net of Rs 48.30 crore so far, wth final collections.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 19, 2026 08:56:02 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film has made a powerful start at the box office, inching close to the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. Directed by Aditya Dhar the film also recorded an impressive Rs 50 crore from paid reviews, signalling massive audience interest and strong advance bookings. 

After emerging as the biggest film of 2025, the sequel Dhurnadhar: The Revenge has set new benchmarks with its advance booking soaring to an unprecedented Rs 200 crore. The film has now secured the fifth spot among the highest advance bookings of all time. 

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 21,220 shows and has collected a total gross of Rs 52.71 crore and a total net of Rs 48.30 crore so far, wth final collections. 

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Fans and reports align, as they predict a Rs 100 crore opening day. Ranveer Singh’s movie was to get paid preview shows in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, but due ot technical issues and non-availability, the shows are shifted to Thursday, March 19. 

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review 

Dhurandhar 2 begins when Jaskirat Singh Rangi, whom Ranveer Singh plays, starts his journey into the Karachi criminal underworld through his Hamza Ali Mazari secret identity after the events of its 2025 predecessor. 

Ranveer Singh’s film establishes an extraordinary achievement through its 229-minute duration, which Dhar maintains throughout the entire runtime when he keeps his audience watching.

Aditya Dhar’s movie presents a masterclass in high-stakes espionage, which replaces the genre’s standard polished elements with a gritty “A”-rated authenticity that combines terrifying realism and cinematic beauty.

The artistic work that he created presents an uncompromising artistic vision that unites two opposing forces, namely massive “masala” appeal and advanced technical excellence.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned 

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

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