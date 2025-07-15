Is Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Joining Bigg Boss 19? Here’s The Truth

Dhanashree Verma is back in the news, and it’s not just because of some viral choreography this time. Word on the street is she’s seriously in talks with the Bigg Boss 19 team.

Like, not just “maybe” discussions, but the kind where you start clearing your schedule and prepping your PR team.

Is Dhanashree Verma joining Bigg Boss 19?

Some Bigg Boss update account on Instagram is even saying she’s nearly locked in for the next season. She almost did ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,’ but that didn’t pan out, so now Bigg Boss is on the table. Nothing carved in stone yet, but it sounds like it’s basically a handshake away.

She’s not the only familiar face in the rumour mill, either. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar—names anyone who watches TV even occasionally would recognise—have supposedly been approached too. Add Purav Jha, Raj Kundra, and Faisal Shaikh to the mix, because reality TV is basically their second home at this point.

What is Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife up to?

Now, about Dhanashree’s personal life—just in case you missed the social media frenzy earlier this year. She and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal were all over the internet after their 2020 wedding, hashtag couple goals and all that.

But in February 2025, they filed for divorce by mutual consent at Bandra Family Court. The court didn’t let them skip the six-month cooling-off period, though, so they had to wait it out. After living separate lives for over a year, it was officially over on March 20, 2025. And yeah, the reports about Chahal paying ₹4.75 crore in alimony? Not just gossip—it happened.

Long story short, Dhanashree Verma’s about to swap trending dance videos for Bigg Boss drama, with her deal for season 19 apparently in the final stretch.

