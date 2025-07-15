Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana To Have A Massive Budget Of Rs.4000 Crore Even Surpassing Superman

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is shaping up to be the most anticipated Indian film on the horizon. Recently, rumours put the film’s budget at Rs. 1,600 crore, but producer Namit Malhotra has now set the record straight.

Speaking with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta, Malhotra revealed that the actual budget exceeds Rs. 4,000 crore—roughly $500 million—for both parts combined.

Ramayana’s budget to cross Rs. 4,000 crore

Malhotra explained, “We’re funding the entire project ourselves; we haven’t taken money from anyone else. When we first set out to make this, around six or seven years ago, and especially after the pandemic, people genuinely thought I was out of my mind.” He went on to say, “No other Indian film even comes close to this scale. When you add up both parts, the total crosses Rs. 4,000 crore.”

Ramayana is being released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled for Diwali 2026, with the second arriving the following year, on Diwali 2027. While reports suggest the first part will conclude with Sita Haran, there’s still no official confirmation.

The film’s first look dropped on July 3, 2025, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Audiences are now waiting for the teaser and trailer.

As for the cast, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Yash takes on Raavan, Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey plays Laxman, Lara Dutta is Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh is Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari.

There are rumours about more actors joining, but nothing official yet.

