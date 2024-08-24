It’s Official: Dua Lipa Is Returning To India For Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024!

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has officially revealed that the Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. The event is set for November 30, 2024, at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. Goyal took to X to share his excitement, saying, “Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favorite global pop icon Dua Lipa, an inspiration to millions worldwide!”

In his tweet, Goyal highlighted that the ZFIC’s mission is to tackle malnutrition and hunger in India through community engagement.

Dua Lipa Concert Details:

– Date and Time: November 30, 2024, from 3 PM to 10 PM.

– Venue: MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

– Ticket Sales: Pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders start on August 27 at 12 PM, with general sales beginning on August 29 through the Zomato app.

– Ticket Pricing: While exact prices for this year’s concert are not yet available, previous tickets ranged from Rs 2,999 to Rs 19,999.

Performers and Age Restrictions:

In addition to Dua Lipa, the concert will feature national artists like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder. This will be Lipa’s second performance in India, following her appearance at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai in 2019. There are no age restrictions, but children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. A separate ticket is required for children aged 6 and older.

Additional Information:

The venue will offer two zones—Gold and Silver—plus a lounge, merchandise store, bars, restrooms, and food and beverage counters. Ticket resale is only allowed through the official Zomato Live reselling platform.

Dua Lipa’s Statement:

Dua Lipa expressed her excitement about returning to India, stating, “My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert.”

About the Zomato Feeding India Concert:

The Zomato Feeding India Concert is part of Zomato’s ongoing initiative to combat hunger and malnutrition in India. Following the success of the inaugural concert in December 2022, which featured Post Malone, this year’s event aims to support the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. Goyal added, “For the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert, we have one of my favorite pop music icons, Dua Lipa. This concert will further strengthen our country’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger.”

