Kangana Ranaut Teases Fans With Behind-The-Scenes Photos From ‘Emergency’ Set

After captivating the audience with the trailer release of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is keeping fans on their toes by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana released a series of photos that capture the essence of filmmaking through her eyes. The photo album features her both behind the camera and in front of the lens, providing a glimpse into the creative process.

Additional photos showcase Anupam Kher and the rest of the team, adding a personal touch to the promotional efforts.

In her Instagram post, Kangana reflected on filmmaking, writing, “If you ask me in one word what is filmmaking. It’s the ultimate ‘SURRENDER’ To that happening which is meant to happen regardless of you. #emergency On 6th September.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The makers are gearing up to launch the first track, ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’, on August 26. Alongside the song poster, Kangana declared, “REVOLT BEGINS! Jab Ek neta desh sewa ke liye nahi Satta ke liye ladta hai, tab janta ka Hota hai ek hi naara #SinghasanKhaliKaro! Out on 26.08.2024.”

Emergency, a project entirely helmed by Kangana Ranaut, features a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film is based on the period when the emergency was imposed in India in 1975, with Ranaut portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Recently, the makers intrigued the audience with the official trailer, which highlights young Indira’s relationship with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she ventured into politics. The trailer also delves into various issues such as the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency is set against one of India’s most turbulent political periods, promising a compelling portrayal of historical events. With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music by Sanchit Balhara, the film aims to captivate audiences with its depiction of a crucial chapter in India’s political history.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Michael Jackson’s Estate Secures Court Approval For $600 Million Catalogue Sale To Sony