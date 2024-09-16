James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has secured the rights to Charles Pellegrino’s forthcoming book Ghosts of Hiroshima, alongside Pellegrino’s 2015 work Last Train From Hiroshima. Cameron plans to use both nonfiction accounts as the foundation for a new film project. This will be Cameron’s first major film project outside the Avatar franchise since the release of Titanic in 1997.

Cameron revealed to Deadline that the two books will be adapted into one “uncompromising theatrical film,” set to be titled Last Train From Hiroshima. The film is expected to commence production once Cameron completes his work on the Avatar series. Pellegrino’s Ghosts of Hiroshima is scheduled for publication by Blackstone Publishing in August 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Film Focuses on Survivor’s Incredible Story

The film will center on the remarkable true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki. According to Cameron, the film will portray the harrowing experiences of survivors and the profound impact of the bombings on their lives.

Pellegrino’s books offer detailed accounts of the events and aftermath of the atomic bombings in August 1945. They feature eyewitness testimonies from both Japanese civilians and American soldiers involved. The bombings resulted in an estimated 150,000 to 246,000 deaths.

Cameron’s Motivation and Vision

Cameron shared his deep personal connection to the subject matter, revealing, “It’s a subject that I’ve wanted to do a film about, that I’ve been wrestling with how to do it, over the years.” He recounted meeting Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both bombings, shortly before Yamaguchi’s death. Cameron and Pellegrino vowed to honor Yamaguchi’s story, aiming to “pass on his unique and harrowing experience to future generations.”

The director’s fear of nuclear conflict, influenced by his childhood experiences during the Cuban Missile Crisis, has long inspired his work. Cameron has explored themes of technological and existential threats in films like The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Publishing and Production Details

The deal for the adaptation was negotiated by Shane Salerno at The Story Factory, who previously collaborated with Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water and will also work on the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Pellegrino, who has over 30 books to his name, previously served as a science consultant on Titanic and Avatar.

Blackstone Publishing’s CEO, Josh Stanton, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “Everyone at the imprint is thrilled and honored to be the publisher of Ghosts of Hiroshima, which will serve as part of the source material for James Cameron’s epic motion picture.”

Comparisons and Expectations

The announcement comes on the heels of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which focused on J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb but did not cover the bombings’ impact on Japan. Nolan had expressed hope that someone would address that aspect of the story, a role Cameron will now fulfill with his ambitious project.

Cameron’s film promises to be a significant cinematic event, following his history of creating some of the most iconic and commercially successful movies in cinema history. With this new project, he aims to bring a poignant and vital historical narrative to the big screen.

The Story Factory’s Role and Future Projects

The Story Factory, which secured the deal for Pellegrino’s books, has also recently celebrated its 32nd New York Times bestseller with T.J. Newman’s Worst Case Scenario. The company continues to work on high-profile projects, including Michael Mann’s Heat 2 and upcoming Quentin Tarantino books.

