Monday, September 16, 2024
Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

The decision to allow Ye to perform in China raised some eyebrows, considering his controversial history, including antisemitic remarks, statements about slavery, and his support for Donald Trump. Social media users in China expressed disbelief that Ye's show was permitted, citing his problematic public image.

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country's Rare Approval

Ye’s recent performance in China drew a crowd of over 42,000 fans, according to China Daily. The artist formerly known as Kanye West brought his Vultures trilogy tour to the island province of Hainan, where the show, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, sold out completely.

The show, announced late last month after a previously scheduled performance in Taiwan was canceled, took place at the Haikou Wuyuanhe Stadium. Government officials noted that such events are rare, given the country’s conservative values contrasted with Ye’s often provocative persona.

Michael Zhou, founder of Jingjian—a consultancy focusing on Chinese tourism—explained that the event is part of Hainan’s efforts to establish itself as an international travel destination. Zhou noted, “This is Hainan trying hard to forge its branding as an international destination.”

Ye’s performance marked his first return to China in 16 years. It also signified a personal return to a place where he lived with his late mother Donda during her teaching tenure in Nanjing.

Last month, Ye dedicated his performance of “I Wonder” from the album Graduation to Drake and Ian Connor during another Vultures show in South Korea. While performing a 74-song set spanning his career, he took a moment after “Stronger” to acknowledge the two individuals.

The decision to allow Ye to perform in China raised some eyebrows, considering his controversial history, including antisemitic remarks, statements about slavery, and his support for Donald Trump. Social media users in China expressed disbelief that Ye’s show was permitted, citing his problematic public image.

Despite China’s current economic challenges—such as a property crisis, high youth unemployment, and sluggish retail spending—there is growing domestic interest in live entertainment.

Over 90% of tickets for Ye’s show were sold to individuals from outside Hainan province. Regions like Hainan, which depend on tourism and entertainment, are eager to attract major international acts. In July, Shanghai government advisers expressed a desire to more easily host high-profile artists like Taylor Swift.

