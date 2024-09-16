Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is set to deliver a breathtaking performance at the IIFA Awards 2024, taking place on September 28th at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event, co-presented by Sobha, is part of the grand IIFA Festival, celebrating Indian cinema’s finest.

Kapoor, known for her captivating performances and timeless elegance, has had an extraordinary journey with IIFA. Since her debut, she has enchanted global audiences with her grace and talent, becoming a beloved star on the IIFA platform. Her deep connection with the festival highlights her unwavering passion for cinema, solidifying her as an integral part of the IIFA family.

Expressing her excitement, Kapoor stated, “I am absolutely thrilled to perform at the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and to take the stage for the first time at the grand IIFA Awards. There is something truly magical about the energy and excitement that IIFA brings. Since my very first appearance, I’ve felt a profound connection with audiences worldwide who celebrate Indian cinema with such fervour. Every moment, from IIFA’s iconic green carpet to the stage, is unforgettable. I am eager to be part of IIFA’s landmark global festival of cinematic excellence, achievement, and culture at the 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September.”

The IIFA Festival will run from September 27th to 29th, 2024, promising a spectacular celebration of cinematic achievement and culture.