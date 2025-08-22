LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jaswinder Bhalla, Carry On Jatta's Advocate Dhillon Passes Away At 65

Jaswinder Bhalla, Carry On Jatta’s Advocate Dhillon Passes Away At 65

Punjabi comedy king Jaswinder Bhalla tragically dies at 65 on August 22, 2025. Will his witty legacy ever be matched? Punjab mourns at this heavy loss.

Punjabi Icon Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65
Punjabi Icon Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 22, 2025 09:24:09 IST

Jaswinder Bhalla, that iconic Punjabi comedian and actor who created that unforgettable Advocate Dhillon in all his comic sketches, died at age 65 on August 22, 2025 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. His funeral will be held at Balongi cremation ground on 23 August. But his legacy will remain etched in the hearts of fans and the history of Punjabi cinema.

Jaswinder Bhalla: The Rise of a Comedy Legend

Jaswinder Bhalla was born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana. He rose to fame with his Chhankata, an iconic comedy series of 1988. Bhalla was not just a remarkable actor but also held a Ph.D. in Agriculture Science, was once a faculty member at Punjab Agricultural University, having funny as well as cerebral elements in his personality.

Carry On Jatta (2012) and Jatt & Juliet are two films marking his establishment, and words of Advocate Dhillon, “Dhillon ne kaala coat aiven ni paya,” rest reverberated in Punjabi pop culture.

Advocate Dhillon: An Iconic Character

Advocate Dhillon in the Carry On Jatta series has become a cultural phenomenon through Bhalla. His impeccable comic timing and witty dialogues will remain unbeatable and the fans will cherish him forever.

His stage show Naughty Baba in Town, showcased in Canada and Australia, showed his worldwide appeal. Such controversies, such as protests against his Chhankata 2003 album, did not stop Bhalla’s charm or heartfelt apology used to keep his fans loyal.

A Lasting Legacy in Punjabi Cinema

Bhalla’s passing would make even more of a vacuum in which the Punjabi film industry’s legacy would continue. More than 27 Chhankata albums and appearances in films, like Mr and Mrs 420 and Shinda Shinda No Papa, instilled confidence and hope among generations.

All of this is encapsulated in the tribute that flows from fans and artists alike across social media as preparations are underway in Mohali for his last rites. Bhalla’s laughter will no doubt resound in every Punjabi heart forever.

