Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Why She Got Clicked Naked Amid Scandal: Either Your Boyfriend Looks At Porn Or At You

The actress revealed the profound personal toll of the incident, including fear over how it might affect her career. She stressed that being a public figure does not mean forfeiting the right to privacy. “Just because I’m an actress doesn’t mean I asked for this. It’s my body, and it should be my choice,” Lawrence asserted.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence once publicly denounced the hacking and leaking of her private nude photos, calling the incident a “sexual violation” rather than a scandal.

Lawrence was among 101 female celebrities targeted in 2014 in what has been described as one of the largest celebrity hacking scandals in recent years.

Jennifer Lawrence On The Hacking Scandal

In September, dozens of private photos of Lawrence were leaked online, with many appearing on platforms like 4chan and Reddit. The images, reportedly obtained through breaches of iCloud accounts, featured celebrities like Kate Upton, Selena Gomez, and Kirsten Dunst in similar compromising situations.

Apple later confirmed that certain celebrity accounts were hacked but stated there was no evidence of a broader security breach in its systems.

Jennifer Lawrence: It is a sex crime

In an interview with a leading magazine, Jennifer Lawrence fiercely criticized the leaks, emphasizing that they were not mere gossip fodder but a serious crime.

“This is not a scandal. It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting,” she stated, adding that websites hosting such content bear responsibility. She urged for changes in laws and societal attitudes to prevent such violations.

The actress expressed outrage at those profiting from the leak and those who viewed the images. “The fact that someone can exploit and violate others for profit is beyond comprehension,” she said.

She also rebuked individuals who admitted to viewing the photos, stating, “You’re perpetuating a sexual offense. Even people I know and love said they looked at the pictures. I didn’t give anyone permission to see my naked body.”

Jennifer Lawrence: It’s my body, and it should be my choice

She admitted the ordeal was particularly difficult when she had to inform her father about the leaks. “Telling my dad was one of the hardest parts,” she said, noting that he was thankfully in a good mood at the time.

Google Removes Photos Amid Legal Threats

Following the leaks, Hollywood attorney Marty Singer threatened to sue Google for privacy violations. In response, the tech giant announced it had removed tens of thousands of the stolen images.

Lawrence addressed those criticizing her for taking the photos in the first place. She explained that they were shared in a long-term, healthy relationship. “I was in a loving relationship for four years. Either your boyfriend looks at porn or he looks at you,” she said unapologetically.

Despite the trauma, Lawrence maintained her stance that she had no reason to apologize. “I started to write an apology, but I don’t have anything to be sorry for,” she stated. She concluded by expressing disbelief at living in a world where such invasions of privacy are possible.