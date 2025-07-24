Jessica Simpson’s Romance Rewind: From John Mayer To Eric Johnson, Here’s Who Hollywood Star Dated

Apart from Jessica Simpson’s successful acting and singing career, her romantic life has all eyes on her. Her romance is a rollercoaster of love, passion and heartbreak. Her long list of romantic relationships and heartbreaks, make her personal life a Hollywood soap opera. Here’s all the tea about the Hollywood star’s controversial love life.

Nick Lachey: The Reality TV Romance (1999–2006)

Simpson’s first major celebrity crush was Nick Lachey, which turned into a marriage in 2002. But the wedding didn’t end up well, Simpson revealed that Lachey cheated on her and exposed his jealous side. Their breakup in 2005 was “like a death in the family,” she penned in her 2020 book Open Book, leaving her shattered.

John Mayer: A Poisoned Infatuation (2006–2010)

Enter John Mayer, the hip guitarist who courted Simpson at a 2005 Grammy party while she was married. After divorce, their secret 2006 romance flared, but with drama. Simpson announced Mayer’s obsession to be both intoxicating and controlling, that the couple had split up nine times over four years. “We were great at intimacy,” she admitted, but his intellectual superiority bred her own insecurities and pushed her to drink. Again, a failed love story.

Tony Romo: A Brief Fling (2007–2009)

In 2007, Simpson briefly dated NFL sensation, Tony Romo for two years. But the relationship came under media scrutiny, as fans blamed her for jinxing Romo’s performance on field. The relationship turned into a heartbreak when Roma ended things abruptly in 2009.

Eric Johnson: Love, Kids, and a Troubled Breakup (2010–2025)

Simpson found some solace with ex-NFL player Eric Johnson in 2010. Their instant connection led to a 2014 marriage and three kids: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. Simpson gushed about their “mind, body, soul connection,” but cracks appeared by 2023. Missing wedding rings and cryptic Instagram posts fueled rumors, confirmed in January 2025 when Simpson announced their separation. “We’re navigating a painful situation,” she told People, prioritizing their children. Current tweets suggest fresh music born out of the breakup, promising Simpson’s return to her flames.

Simpson’s evolution, from Mayer’s poisonous clutches to Johnson’s soft dissolution, exhibits a woman deeply in love but learns to let go. As she starts afresh, fans pray for her comeback, both romantically and musically.

