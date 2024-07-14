‘JFK’ To ‘The Conspirator’: 5 Must-Watch Films Based On Presidential Assassinations

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. This shocking incident brought back some bitter memories about violence in Presidential Elections. Four Presidents were killed while in office. They are Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, John F Kennedy, and William McKinley. Moreover, several Presidential candidates have also been attacked over the years,

Not surprisingly, the sensitive nature of these incidents has often intrigued filmmakers. Many of them have revisited these events through their work. With that, here is a look at five must-watch movies about the assassination of the President.

JFK (1991)

Widely regarded as one of the finest films about John F Kennedy’s assassination, ‘JFK’ garnered a great deal of attention because of its bold and intense narrative. The political thriller follows Jim Garrison, an attorney, who believes that the President’s killer Lee Harvey Oswald was merely a small part of the larger conspiracy. It stara Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, and Tommy Lee Jones.

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

‘In The Line Of Fire’ centres on Frank Horrigan, a Secret Service Agent, as he tries to neutralise a delusional CIA agent who plans to assassinate the President. The Wolfgang Petersen-helmed thriller received rave reviews with critics lauding the terrific performances and gripping screenplay. The film had a stellar cast headlined by Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich.

ALSO READ | Security Was Warned Minutes Before The shooting About A Gunman Nearby The Rally

Vantage Point (2008)

An ambitious political thriller, ‘Vantage Point’ revolves around the assassination attempt on the President of the United States in Spain. The story is told through different perspectives, which results in a unique viewing experience. Directed by Pete Travis, the film features Dennis Quaid and William Hurt

The Conspirator (2010)

Directed by Robert Redford, the film explores the events that unfold after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. It centres on Mary Surratt, the only woman to be charged with killing him. The film received decent reviews but failed to live up to expectations at the box office.

Killing Lincoln (2013)

The two-hour political docudrama revolved around the presidency and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. The television film, which featured Tom Hanks as the host and narrator, gave viewers a closer look at his days in office and events reading to the tragedy. Killing Lincoln was created by Tony Scott, best known for his work ‘Top Gun’.