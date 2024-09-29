John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton, recognized for his role as John Taggert in Beverly Hills Cop and its three sequels, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to his manager, Alan Somers, Ashton died on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado, after a brief struggle with cancer, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

John Ashton famous roles

Ashton portrayed Detective Sergeant Taggart in the first two Beverly Hills Cop films, released in 1984 and 1987, alongside Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold. He reprised his role in 2024’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, where his character had been promoted to police chief.

John Ashton career

His career spanned over fifty years, with appearances in films and television shows such as 1973’s An Eye for an Eye, 1974’s So Evil, My Sister, 1976’s Cat Murkil and the Silks, 1979’s Borderline, and 1981’s Honky Tonk Freeway. More recently, he featured in 2006’s Sweet Deadly Dreams, 2007’s Gone Baby Gone, 2009’s Middle Men, and 2023’s Lonesome Soldier. He also made guest appearances on television shows like Columbo, Police Story, Barnaby Jones, and M*A*S*H.

In the 1978-79 season of Dallas, he portrayed Willie Jo Garr, a business associate of JR (played by Larry Hagman), who inadvertently caused the death of JR’s former secretary and mistress, Julie Gray (played by Tina Louise).

About John Ashton

John David Ashton was born on February 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was raised in Enfield, Connecticut, by his parents, Edward Richard Ashton Sr. and Eva May Ashton. He attended Enfield High School and Defiance College before transferring to USC, where he earned a BA in theater arts.

He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Ann Ashton and Linda Jean Ashton, as well as his brother, Edward Richard Ashton Jr.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathways Hospice Care at 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

