Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton, recognized for his role as John Taggert in Beverly Hills Cop and its three sequels, has passed away at the age of 76.

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton, recognized for his role as John Taggert in Beverly Hills Cop and its three sequels, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to his manager, Alan Somers, Ashton died on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado, after a brief struggle with cancer, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

John Ashton famous roles

Ashton portrayed Detective Sergeant Taggart in the first two Beverly Hills Cop films, released in 1984 and 1987, alongside Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold. He reprised his role in 2024’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, where his character had been promoted to police chief.

Read More: ‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR’’s Film Earns Rs 40 Crore

John Ashton career

His career spanned over fifty years, with appearances in films and television shows such as 1973’s An Eye for an Eye, 1974’s So Evil, My Sister, 1976’s Cat Murkil and the Silks, 1979’s Borderline, and 1981’s Honky Tonk Freeway. More recently, he featured in 2006’s Sweet Deadly Dreams, 2007’s Gone Baby Gone, 2009’s Middle Men, and 2023’s Lonesome Soldier. He also made guest appearances on television shows like Columbo, Police Story, Barnaby Jones, and M*A*S*H.

In the 1978-79 season of Dallas, he portrayed Willie Jo Garr, a business associate of JR (played by Larry Hagman), who inadvertently caused the death of JR’s former secretary and mistress, Julie Gray (played by Tina Louise).

About John Ashton

John David Ashton was born on February 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was raised in Enfield, Connecticut, by his parents, Edward Richard Ashton Sr. and Eva May Ashton. He attended Enfield High School and Defiance College before transferring to USC, where he earned a BA in theater arts.

He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Ann Ashton and Linda Jean Ashton, as well as his brother, Edward Richard Ashton Jr.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathways Hospice Care at 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

Read More: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Presents Outstanding Achievement Award To Hema Malini

Filed under

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Janhvi Kapoor On IIFA 2024: We Worked Hard To Put On This Show | NewsX Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor On IIFA 2024: We Worked Hard To Put On This Show | NewsX

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox