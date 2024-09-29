Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Presents Outstanding Achievement Award To Hema Malini

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared beautiful glimpses of Hema Malini receiving the award from Shah Rukh Khan. Their beautiful bond was on full display, making the moment even more special for fans.

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Presents Outstanding Achievement Award To Hema Malini

Bollywood’s iconic ‘Dream Girl,’ Hema Malini, was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Best known for her timeless performances, Hema Malini has etched every role she’s played into the hearts of her audience. The award was presented to her by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two also shared a sweet hug on stage.

The actor-turned-politician played a major role in launching Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood career. In 1992, she cast him as the lead in her directorial debut, Dil Aashna Hai. Although Dil Aashna Hai was not his first film to release (as Deewana released earlier that year), it was Hema Malini who gave him his first big break in a leading role.

MUST READ | IIFA Rocks 2024: Animal Takes The Crown; Full List Of Winners Out

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared beautiful glimpses of Hema Malini receiving the award from Shah Rukh Khan. Their beautiful bond was on full display, making the moment even more special for fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

 

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood’s biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh’s hit song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.”

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries–Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

ALSO READ | ‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR’’s Film Earns Rs 40 Crore

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Hema Malini iifa 2024 iifa 2024 news Shah Rukh Khan

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox