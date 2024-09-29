IIFA Rocks 2024: Animal Takes The Crown; Full List Of Winners Out

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 honored some of the finest talent in Indian cinema

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 honored some of the finest talent in Indian cinema during a dazzling ceremony filled with glamour, excitement, and memorable moments. From thrilling performances to emotional acceptance speeches, the event spotlighted the year’s most exceptional achievements in filmmaking. Here’s a look at the winners in the popular category, where top names in the industry were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Best Picture: ‘Animal’ Takes the Crown

The coveted Best Picture award went to Animal, a film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga. The film’s intense storyline and masterful direction captured both critics and audiences, making it a standout at this year’s IIFA.

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra for ’12th Fail’

Veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra clinched the award for Best Director for his work in 12th Fail. Known for his unique storytelling and ability to touch the hearts of viewers, Chopra’s latest film was praised for its impactful narrative and powerful direction.

Leading Performances Shine

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’

Rani Mukerji delivered an unforgettable performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, earning her the Best Actress award. Her portrayal of a mother fighting against all odds resonated deeply with the audience, making this recognition a well-deserved honor.

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Jawan’

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, took home the Best Actor award for his dynamic role in Jawan. His magnetic screen presence and gripping performance in the action-packed film reaffirmed his status as one of India’s most beloved stars.

Supporting Performances That Stole the Show

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Shabana Azmi, an icon of Indian cinema, won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her nuanced performance added depth and richness to the film, making her contribution unforgettable.

Best Supporting Actor: Anil Kapoor for ‘Animal’

Anil Kapoor’s powerful performance in Animal earned him the Best Supporting Actor award. His portrayal of a complex character in the highly acclaimed film demonstrated his versatility and enduring appeal as an actor.

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol for ‘Animal’

Bobby Deol was recognized for his gripping portrayal of the antagonist in Animal, taking home the award for Best Performance in a Negative Role. His menacing and layered performance was a key element in the film’s success.

Musical Excellence on Display

Best Music Direction: Ensemble Team for ‘Animal’

The award for Best Music Direction was presented to the ensemble team of composers behind Animal, including Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The film’s soundtrack, filled with a blend of soulful melodies and high-energy tracks, resonated with music lovers across the nation.

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal for ‘Arjan Vailly’ from ‘Animal’

Bhupinder Babbal’s soulful rendition of Arjan Vailly from Animal earned him the award for Best Playback Singer (Male). His emotive voice beautifully captured the essence of the song, making it a favorite among listeners.

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’

Shilpa Rao’s mesmerizing vocals in the song Chaleya from Jawan won her the award for Best Playback Singer (Female). Her hauntingly beautiful voice added an emotional depth to the film’s soundtrack, making her a standout in this category.

A Night to Remember

The IIFA 2024 Awards showcased the best of Indian cinema, celebrating the creativity, talent, and dedication of those in the industry. With Animal and Jawan dominating several categories, the event was a testament to the incredible diversity and passion driving Bollywood forward.

Also read: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive