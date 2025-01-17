Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Made Fun Of His Nose In New Lawsuit, Suggested Him To Get Plastic Surgery

According to documents obtained, Baldoni alleged that Lively broke character during a scene, apologized for the scent of her spray tan, and joked about his nose,

Justin Baldoni has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, claiming she made remarks about his physical appearance during the filming of It Ends With Us.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Baldoni alleged that Lively broke character during a scene, apologized for the scent of her spray tan, and joked about his nose, even suggesting he consider plastic surgery. Baldoni reportedly tried to remain professional, responding in character and laughing off the remarks.

The lawsuit highlights Baldoni’s openness about his insecurities and past struggles with body dysmorphia, as discussed on his podcast Man Enough. He also asserted that Lively’s comments were captured on camera.

Notably, the legal documents refute Lively’s earlier sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, stating her allegations are baseless and misrepresent events.

In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on set, prompting an “all-hands” meeting involving her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Her claims included allegations of retaliation, social manipulation, and misconduct, such as Baldoni showing inappropriate materials and referencing his personal struggles with pornography addiction.

Baldoni’s lawsuit not only disputes Lively’s claims but also accuses her of using her connections, including Taylor Swift, to influence the production of It Ends With Us. He further alleged defamation and extortion, involving not only Lively but also Reynolds and her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

In addition to this, Baldoni filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of selectively editing communications in its coverage of Lively’s accusations. Both lawsuits underscore the deepening legal battle between the two stars.

