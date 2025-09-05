Justin Bieber gives shoutout to his wife Hailey, son Jack in new album 'Swag II'

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber’s new album ‘Swag II’, which he releases today, September 5, includes several sweet shoutouts to his wife Hailey Bieber as well as their son Jack Blues Bieber, 12 months, E! News reported.

“Ain’t no other love like this / it’s the reason you exist,” Justin sings of Hailey on the track “I Think You’re Special.” “We don’t gotta try no, baby / I think you’re special.”

He added, “I just been a lover ever since I let you in / all of us together, I’m in heaven.”

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, in August 2024, nearly six years after their marriage in September 2018. Since then, the proud parents have been sharing small glimpses into their lives at home with the kid.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii six years later, welcomed Jack in August 2024.

Justin’s new songs on Swag II about Hailey and Jack continue what he started on his previous album, Swag, which came out in July, E! News reported.

Singer Justin Bieber on Thursday suprised his fans by announcing his album ‘Swag II’. The new album follows the same surprise announcement and quick-drop model as its predecessor, via an Instagram post (although the first one was preceded by billboards in Iceland, Atlanta and Los Angeles depicting an image of Bieber accompanied by the title).

Bieber handled production on “Swag” alongside Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Knox Fortune and more. Musically, “Swag” represented a dramatic change of direction for the singer that reflects the challenges he’s faced in recent years, which saw his behavior sometimes erratic as he rejected many of the trappings of stardom and embrace life with his wife Hailey and their young son, as well as his faith, as per Variety. (ANI)

