Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Fans were taken aback in 2024 when Rihanna hinted at retiring from music, sparking concerns about the possibility of her never recording again.

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Justin Bieber is urging his longtime friend Rihanna to resume her music career. The two artists, who rose to fame in the early 2010s, have shared memorable moments and successful collaborations over the years.

While both have since taken a break from musical projects, Bieber now wants to see Rihanna back on stage.

Justin Bieber Shares Support on Social Media

Justin Bieber expressed his admiration for Rihanna’s talent by sharing a video of her singing her 2016 hit, “Needed Me,” from her album Anti. He posted the clip on his Instagram Stories with a heartfelt message: “Missed seeing u sing Queen.”

The video was shared from a fan page, and fans responded enthusiastically, with some expressing hope for a future collaboration between the two.

Rihanna’s Retirement Announcement and Clarification

Fans were taken aback in 2024 when Rihanna hinted at retiring from music, sparking concerns about the possibility of her never recording again. She was seen wearing a shirt that read, “I’m Retired,” while out with her partner A$AP Rocky in New York.

However, the singer later clarified her comments in an interview, explaining that the word “retired” was misunderstood. She clarified that her intention was to indicate that she wasn’t as focused on dressing up and that music remained a priority.

Will Rihanna Return to the Studio?

Rihanna explained that she has been rediscovering her passion for music and is excited to begin working on new material. “I’m rediscovering things,” she said, mentioning that she had taken a break from the album but is now ready to return to the studio.

The artist, who is a mother of two, shared her intention to listen to her existing songs with a fresh perspective before moving forward with her new music. “I’m starting over,” she concluded.

ALSO READ: Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

Filed under

justin bieber Rihanna

Advertisement

Also Read

FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

Mike Johnson Secures House Speakership On First Ballot After GOP Revolt

Mike Johnson Secures House Speakership On First Ballot After GOP Revolt

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A Daring Claim

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A...

Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale: Companies Gear Up For Legal Battle

Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale: Companies Gear Up For Legal Battle

Is Mike Johnson Failing The Test? Here’s How Much Votes He Need To Remain As House Speaker

Is Mike Johnson Failing The Test? Here’s How Much Votes He Need To Remain As...

Entertainment

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A Daring Claim

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The Truth

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns $54,000

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox