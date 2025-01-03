Fans were taken aback in 2024 when Rihanna hinted at retiring from music, sparking concerns about the possibility of her never recording again.

Justin Bieber is urging his longtime friend Rihanna to resume her music career. The two artists, who rose to fame in the early 2010s, have shared memorable moments and successful collaborations over the years.

While both have since taken a break from musical projects, Bieber now wants to see Rihanna back on stage.

Justin Bieber Shares Support on Social Media

Justin Bieber expressed his admiration for Rihanna’s talent by sharing a video of her singing her 2016 hit, “Needed Me,” from her album Anti. He posted the clip on his Instagram Stories with a heartfelt message: “Missed seeing u sing Queen.”

The video was shared from a fan page, and fans responded enthusiastically, with some expressing hope for a future collaboration between the two.

Rihanna’s Retirement Announcement and Clarification

Fans were taken aback in 2024 when Rihanna hinted at retiring from music, sparking concerns about the possibility of her never recording again. She was seen wearing a shirt that read, “I’m Retired,” while out with her partner A$AP Rocky in New York.

However, the singer later clarified her comments in an interview, explaining that the word “retired” was misunderstood. She clarified that her intention was to indicate that she wasn’t as focused on dressing up and that music remained a priority.

Will Rihanna Return to the Studio?

Rihanna explained that she has been rediscovering her passion for music and is excited to begin working on new material. “I’m rediscovering things,” she said, mentioning that she had taken a break from the album but is now ready to return to the studio.

The artist, who is a mother of two, shared her intention to listen to her existing songs with a fresh perspective before moving forward with her new music. “I’m starting over,” she concluded.

