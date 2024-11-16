Justin Bieber’s Inner Circle Worried About His Mental Health Amid Financial Woes, And Sean Diddy Ties: Report

Throughout these challenges, Bieber has leaned heavily on his wife, Hailey Bieber. Known for her steadfast support, she remains a pillar in his life as he navigates these personal and professional struggles.

Justin Bieber, who rose to fame at 15 and built a successful career, is reportedly facing turbulent times in 2024. While the singer has celebrated milestones like the birth of his son, Jack, in August 2024, recent legal issues and financial troubles are casting a shadow over his personal life.

Concerns Over Bieber’s Well-being

An insider revealed to a publication that Bieber’s inner circle is worried about his mental health. The source stated, “Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now, those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue.”

The arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, a figure from Bieber’s past, reportedly added to his stress. Combs faces severe charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, and Bieber is concerned he might get entangled in the case due to their prior interactions.

Financial Challenges Surface

In addition to emotional turmoil, Bieber has been dealing with financial disputes. Reports indicate that he is considering legal action against his former financial managers, accusing them of mismanaging his wealth. Adding to his financial woes, Bieber reportedly owes $380,000 in overdue property taxes for his $16.6 million Coachella Valley estate, which he purchased in 2023.

Bob Bradley, a senior publicist, commented to The U.S. Sun, “Pop stars all have business managers; Justin Bieber hasn’t likely paid a mortgage bill… That’s all delegated to a business management firm.” This highlights the complexity of managing celebrity finances, especially when taxes and investments are involved.

Strained Relationship With Sean “Diddy” Combs

The arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs has dredged up difficult memories for Bieber. While the pop star hasn’t commented publicly on Combs’ case, sources indicate he has privately expressed the toll their past friendship has taken on him. An insider shared, “The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy.”

Despite this, he has confided in friends about the emotional strain caused by his association with Combs, further complicating his current state.

Support From Hailey Bieber

Throughout these challenges, Bieber has leaned heavily on his wife, Hailey Bieber. Known for her steadfast support, she remains a pillar in his life as he navigates these personal and professional struggles.