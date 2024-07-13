'Kalki 2898 AD' Becomes Second Prabhas Film To Gross Rs 1000 Crore At Worldwide Box Office

The Prabhas-fronted ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which hit screens on June 27, has emerged as a massive hit at the global box office. It has also received rave reviews with critics praising the performances and production values. Now, it has crossed a major milestone. Earlier today, July 13, the makers announced that it has grossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide much to the delight of ‘Darlings’.

Prabhas-Led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Enters Rs 1000-crore Club Worldwide

Prabhas has given strong proof of his star power once again. His latest release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which hit screens on June 27, has grossed Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The makers shared the big news with a note of gratitude.

The post read: “1000 CRORES and counting…This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts. Thank you to the audience across the world #Kalki2898AD #1000CroreKalki@SrBachchan@ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh@VyjayanthiFilms@Kalki2898AD@saregamaglobal

@saregamasouth”

This is the second Prabhas film to achieve this feat after ‘Baahubali 2’.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a selfish bounty hunter, and marks his maiden collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film revolves around the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ and has references to The Mahabharata. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Saswata, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays the Supreme Yaskin, the menacing antagonist, in the pan-India film.

The flick opened in theatres on June 27 and is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

This was Prabhas’ first release after ‘Salaar’, which opened in theatres last December and emerged as a massive hit at the box office. It was directed by Prashanth Neel.