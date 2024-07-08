‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Worldwide Box Office Collection Update: Prabhas Film Nears Rs 1000 Crore Mark

The Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD, which hit screens on June 27, has emerged as a massive hit at the box office and received rave reviews from fans. The film remains the top choice of the masses 11 days after its reports. According to the producers, the sci-fi actioner is set to cross an important milestone at the global box office.

Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Set To Enter Rs 1000 Crore Club

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and helmed by Nag Ashwin, has taken the box office by storm. The film collected Rs 191.5 crore on its first day much to the delight of fans. It then witnessed good growth on the weekends and remained strong on weekdays.

According to the producers, it has collected over Rs 900 crore in 11 days. The film remained the top choice of the audience over its second weekend as well and overshadowed the new release ‘Kill’, starring newcomer Lakshya.

Kalki 2898 AD has performed well in all markets. Its gross in the Telugu states stands at nearly Rs 251.07 crore. Similarly, it has netted Rs 212.50 crore in the Hindi market. Additionally, the biggie has collected $ 16 Million in North America.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter, and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career.

The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Anna Ben, Saswata, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ actor plays Supreme Yaskin, the antagonist, in the biggie. He has limited screen time in the film but will appear more prominently in its sequel.

The film opened in theatres on July 27 and is playing in theatres worldwide.