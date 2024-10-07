Kanye West And Bianca Censori Divorcing After 2 Years

According to insiders from TMZ, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly hit a rough patch and split a few weeks ago. Bianca has traveled to Australia to be with her family, while Kanye plans to move to Tokyo.

The reasons for their separation remain unclear, but Kanye has been telling friends that he intends to divorce Bianca. He has been seen alone in Tokyo, enjoying local restaurants and events without her, fueling speculation about their split.

The couple, who married in December 2022, was frequently seen together at public events, but they haven’t been spotted together since September 20. Sources also confirm they obtained a confidential marriage license in Palo Alto, California.

This marks Kanye’s second divorce, following his marriage to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

MUST READ: Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat