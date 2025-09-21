LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 21, 2025 22:24:05 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): It’s a special Sunday for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as she turned 45 today. She celebrated her birthday with her family and, of course, her favourite boys — Saif, Taimur, and Jeh.

A while ago, Kareena took to Instagram and thanked her fans and loved ones for their wishes. She also shared a sneak peek into how she celebrated her birthday with her boys.

“Felt all the love. So grateful. Thank you to each and everyone who wished me…I love you all. Busy with my boys today,” she wrote, adding a picture of herself beaming beside birthday balloons inscribed with ‘Happy Birthday Amma’.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys

Kareena has received numerous adorable birthday wishes.

Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma, dropped a sweet birthday note with a throwback picture. Calling Kareena her “best sister, best friend and beyond,” Karisma wrote, “Happy birthday to my most precious sister. Love you mostest.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO2sto5DThi/

Soha Ali Khan posted a hilarious wish. Take a look

“On your birthday – trying to channel my inner Bebo … love you ! @kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday to the ultimate glam queen and our forever inspiration,” she posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO2_053DH5i/?img_index=1

Kareena Kapoor, daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Refugee and has since established herself as one of the leading actresses of the industry with hits like Chameli, Jab We Met, and 3 Idiots.

She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’. In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bebokareenakareena kapoor khankareenas-birthday

RELATED News

Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Director Of Dreams Christopher Nolan Elected As New President Of Hollywood’s Directors Guild (DGA)
Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says singer Zubeen Garg's last rites to be held at Kamarkuchi village on September 23
Tamil film 'Bad Girl' set to be released in Hindi

LATEST NEWS

More than 550,000 leave Gaza while Israel intensifies military operation
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
No Price Hike Tomorrow: Will Cigarettes And Alcohol Get Expensive Under Sin Tax As New GST Is Implemented From Tomorrow?
Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"
Entire Israeli Army division moves into Gaza city
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Zubeen Garg's death certificate mentions "drowning" as cause of death, Assam CM assures further probe
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys

QUICK LINKS