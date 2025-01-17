Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

In a recent interview with People, actress Kat Dennings reflected on the harsh realities she faced as a young actor in Hollywood during the '90s.

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

In a recent interview with People, actress Kat Dennings reflected on the harsh realities she faced as a young actor in Hollywood during the ’90s. The 2 Broke Girls star shared that casting directors often made “very cruel” remarks about her appearance, even when she was just a child.

Dennings, now 38, highlighted the lack of inclusivity and the harsh environment of the industry at the time. “The time that I was auditioning and starting to act, it was a very different environment than it is now,” she said. “There was not a lot of inclusivity at all. It was very harsh. There was a lot of extremely negative feedback, and people would not hold back.”

The actress began her Hollywood career at just nine years old and recounted shocking instances of body shaming. “I was 12. I’d go into an audition and… my manager would call me and say, ‘Well, they thought you weren’t pretty enough and you’re fat,’” Dennings revealed. Despite this, her strong mindset and supportive family helped her navigate the negativity. “For some reason, it didn’t break my spirit. I was like, ‘I’ll show them,’” she recalled.

Dennings also noted the significant positive changes in the industry today. “There’s body positivity, inclusivity, representation. There was none of that before. It was really gross,” she said, contrasting the “completely insane” past to the “softer, kinder” environment now.

Her story sheds light on the progress made in Hollywood regarding representation and the treatment of actors, especially young talent.

Read More : Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Person Questioned At Bandra Police Station Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Filed under

Kat Dennings

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Elections 2025: Central Government Offices In Delhi To Remain Closed On Election Day

Delhi Elections 2025: Central Government Offices In Delhi To Remain Closed On Election Day

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Watch: Stray Dog Saves Dying Puppy By Delivering It To Veterinarian In Istanbul

Watch: Stray Dog Saves Dying Puppy By Delivering It To Veterinarian In Istanbul

Erling Haaland Signs Historic 10-Year Contract Extension With Manchester City

Erling Haaland Signs Historic 10-Year Contract Extension With Manchester City

Denis Law: Man United And Scottish Football Legend Passes Away At 84

Denis Law: Man United And Scottish Football Legend Passes Away At 84

Entertainment

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox