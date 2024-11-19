Keerthy Suresh Set To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Antony Thattil In Goa

Keerthy Suresh has come a long way since her debut in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali (2013). Her remarkable career has seen her shine in various South Indian films, with memorable roles in movies like Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan, Bairavaa, and Mahanati, the latter of which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Actor Keerthy Suresh is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life, as she prepares to marry her long-term boyfriend, Antony Thattil, a businessman from Kochi. The two have been in a relationship for over 14 years, having first met during their high school days. According to reports, the couple has been keeping their relationship private until now, but they are now ready to take the next step in their journey together.

A Destination Wedding in Goa

The much-anticipated wedding will take place in Goa, with celebrations scheduled for December 11-12, 2024. The location for the wedding is a beautiful resort in Goa, owned by Antony’s family, which is one of Kerala’s prominent resort chains. Preparations for the big day have already begun, and close family members and friends are expected to attend the intimate ceremony.

Keerthy’s parents, actor-producer Suresh and Menaka, are reportedly thrilled about their daughter’s marriage. The news of the wedding has excited fans, though an official announcement from the couple has yet to be made.

Keerthy’s Response to Marriage Rumours

In the past, Keerthy Suresh has been the subject of several marriage rumours, which she has addressed with grace. When questioned about her relationship, she previously stated that she would reveal the details at the right time. A few years ago, she had jokingly responded to rumours linking her to a “mystery man,” asking the public to be patient and promising to unveil the truth when necessary. In fact, Keerthy had even criticized a publication for incorrectly referring to her friend as her boyfriend, sharing a playful message on social media saying, “Take a chill pill until then!”

Fans have long speculated about her personal life, and now, with the official wedding details coming to light, the excitement is palpable among her followers.

Keerthy’s Flourishing Career

Keerthy Suresh has come a long way since her debut in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali (2013). Her remarkable career has seen her shine in various South Indian films, with memorable roles in movies like Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan, Bairavaa, and Mahanati, the latter of which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

She has consistently impressed audiences with her diverse performances, and her fan base continues to grow. In addition to her successful South Indian film career, Keerthy is now set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Baby John, alongside Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release on December 25, 2024, and will mark her entry into the Hindi film industry.

Keerthy fans are also eagerly awaiting her appearances in films like Kanni Vedi, Revolver Rita, Uppu Kappurambu, and a web series titled Akka.

As Keerthy Suresh prepares for her wedding and her upcoming film projects, her fans are excited to witness both her personal and professional milestones. Her journey from being a child actor to becoming one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry has been nothing short of inspiring.

With her wedding date approaching and her Bollywood debut on the horizon, Keerthy’s fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, Asks ‘What Should ….’