Kiran Rao shared that the journey to parenthood was a challenging one, spanning five years, before Azad came into her and ex-husband Aamir Khan’s lives. She disclosed experiencing multiple miscarriages and health complications before finally welcoming Azad into the world. In an interview with a portal, Kiran Rao revealed, “During the year ‘Dhobi Ghat’ was produced, Azad was born. It was a period of immense struggle for me to conceive. Over the course of five years, I faced numerous miscarriages and endured significant physical health issues. The desire to have a child was paramount, so when Azad arrived, it was a moment of immense relief. My sole focus became nurturing my baby.”

Following Azad’s birth, Kiran Rao took a hiatus from directing for a decade before returning with ‘Laapataa Ladies’. Reflecting on this period, she expressed, “I cherished every moment with Azad. Those years were incredibly fulfilling, and I have no regrets about not pursuing filmmaking during that time. It was a joyous phase of my life.”

Previously, Aamir Khan had also shared details about Azad’s birth via in-vitro fertilization (IVF) during an event. He stated, “Both Kiran and I desired to have a child, and when Azad was born, it brought us immense joy. We chose to be transparent about our journey, including the IVF surrogacy process. We have nothing to hide, and we are proud of our decision, which has brought us immense happiness.”

READ MORE: Tamil Cinema Icon Ajith Kumar Casts His Vote In Thiruvanmiyur As First Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls Kicks-Off- Watch Video!

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, And Vijay Sethupathi Cast Their Votes