Krunal Pandya In Pushpa 2? Fans SHOCKED To See Uncanny Resemblance Between Tarak Ponnappa And Krunal Pandya

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is literally ‘ruling’ over the hearts of the fans. The high-octane action and intriguing plot have made the film a super blockbuster since its premiere.

The memes related to the film have also gone viral; one such is the unexpected resemblance of Pushpa 2’s villain, Tarak Ponnappa, who just made a small ‘cameo’ to Krunal Pandya, the cricketer. Fans are shocked to see the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Everyone is shocked by how similar Tarak and Krunal’s appearances are, which appears to be related to the long hairstyle they both wear and even the face shape.

Here’s What Netizens Say

One user said, ‘Krunal Pandya getting a cameo in PUSHPA 2 just because he was picked up by RCB’

Another user twitted, “What a role by Krunal Pandya in Pushpa 2″

I didn’t know #RCB blood Krunal Pandya was playing the villain in #Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/m7G0a7M0DX — desi sigma (@desisigma) December 8, 2024

This is not the first instance when comparisons have been drawn with Krunal Pandya to one of the cinema personalities. Even in 2019, when cricketer Krunal Pandya jokingly called Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn his doppelganger, he even hinted at working together on a double-role project. This bizarre cross-over between sports and entertainment continues as fans draw comparisons between Pandya and Ponnappa now.

Who is Tarak Ponnappa?

Actor Tarak Ponnappa is from South India and has appeared in several highly regarded movies, including CSI Sanatan, Devara Chapter 1, and KGF. Another career turning point was his performance in Pushpa 2, for which he received praise for both his acting and, surprisingly, his likeness to Krunal Pandya.

Everyone was taken aback by Ponnappa’s performance as the main antagonist of the movie, Buggi Reddy, who is the nephew of a Central Minister.

In the meantime, Baroda’s captain in domestic cricket is Krunal Pandya, who was recently acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹5.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

