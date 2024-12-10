Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Krunal Pandya In Pushpa 2? Fans SHOCKED To See Uncanny Resemblance Between Tarak Ponnappa And Krunal Pandya

Actor Tarak Ponnappa is from South India and has appeared in several highly regarded movies, including CSI Sanatan, Devara Chapter 1, and KGF.

Krunal Pandya In Pushpa 2? Fans SHOCKED To See Uncanny Resemblance Between Tarak Ponnappa And Krunal Pandya

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is literally ‘ruling’ over the hearts of the fans. The high-octane action and intriguing plot have made the film a super blockbuster since its premiere.

The memes related to the film have also gone viral; one such is the unexpected resemblance of Pushpa 2’s villain, Tarak Ponnappa, who just made a small ‘cameo’ to Krunal Pandya, the cricketer. Fans are shocked to see the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Everyone is shocked by how similar Tarak and Krunal’s appearances are, which appears to be related to the long hairstyle they both wear and even the face shape.

Here’s What Netizens Say

One user said,Krunal Pandya getting a cameo in PUSHPA 2 just because he was picked up by RCB’

Another user twitted, “What a role by Krunal Pandya in Pushpa 2″

This is not the first instance when comparisons have been drawn with Krunal Pandya to one of the cinema personalities. Even in 2019, when cricketer Krunal Pandya jokingly called Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn his doppelganger, he even hinted at working together on a double-role project. This bizarre cross-over between sports and entertainment continues as fans draw comparisons between Pandya and Ponnappa now.

Who is Tarak Ponnappa?

Actor Tarak Ponnappa is from South India and has appeared in several highly regarded movies, including CSI Sanatan, Devara Chapter 1, and KGF. Another career turning point was his performance in Pushpa 2, for which he received praise for both his acting and, surprisingly, his likeness to Krunal Pandya.

Everyone was taken aback by Ponnappa’s performance as the main antagonist of the movie, Buggi Reddy, who is the nephew of a Central Minister.

In the meantime, Baroda’s captain in domestic cricket is Krunal Pandya, who was recently acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹5.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

ALSO READ: They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

 

Filed under

krunal pandya Pushpa 2 Tarak Ponnappa

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox