Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

He revealed that the film is being crafted with the same technological sophistication as Hollywood franchises like Avatar and Planet of the Apes, employing top-tier technicians.

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part project, Ramayana, has been a hot topic since its announcement, though the cast remained a mystery. Recently, at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his involvement, and now Sunny Deol has also shared that he is part of the magnum opus during a media event.

Sunny Deol Shares Insights

Sunny Deol, who attended the event alongside his brother Bobby Deol—who previously co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor in 2023’s Animal—offered a glimpse into the scale and vision of Ramayana.

He revealed that the film is being crafted with the same technological sophistication as Hollywood franchises like Avatar and Planet of the Apes, employing top-tier technicians.

“The writer and director are very clear about how they want to present the story and its characters,” Sunny shared. “The special effects will make the events feel authentic, creating a sense of reality rather than appearing overly fabricated. I am confident it will be a fantastic film that everyone will love.”

While speculation suggests that Sunny might portray Lord Hanuman, he refrained from confirming his character in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor on Playing Lord Ram

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed at the Red Sea Film Festival that he had completed filming for the first installment of the franchise. He expressed his excitement, saying, “Ramayana has two parts. I’ve finished shooting Part 1 and will soon begin work on Part 2. Playing Ram is a humbling experience and a dream come true for me. The film is a complete package that delves into Indian culture, family values, and the dynamics of relationships.”

Sunny Deol’s and Ranbir Kapoor’s revelations have heightened anticipation for Ramayana, a project poised to bring the epic tale to life on an unprecedented scale. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on the film, which promises to blend Indian storytelling with cutting-edge technology.

ALSO READ: How Did A 6ft2Inch And 240 Pound Chris Evans Play Skinny Steve For His Debut As Captain America?

Filed under

bollywood Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana ranbir kapoor sunny deol sunny deol hanuman Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

How Did A 6ft2Inch And 240 Pound Chris Evans Play Skinny Steve For His Debut As Captain America?

How Did A 6ft2Inch And 240 Pound Chris Evans Play Skinny Steve For His Debut

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox