Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore Deal For Patanjali Competitor

Shark Tank India 4 is off to a thrilling start! In one of the most exciting moments so far, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, surprised everyone by making a massive Rs. 2.5 crore investment in Kiwi Kisan Window, a brand run by a couple from Uttarakhand.

But, they had only asked for Rs. 50 lakh!

About Kiwi Kisan Window

Kiwi Kisan Window is all about celebrating India’s diversity in food. From Kashmiri kahwa to Kerala’s spices, the brand brings regional delicacies under one roof.

The founders, a married couple, shared how they started the business after meeting at activist meet-ups. With physical stores already running, they now wanted to take their business online.

Their ask? Rs. 50 lakh for 1% equity, valuing their business at Rs. 50 crore.

The duo revealed their inspiration came from Trader Joe’s, the famous American grocery chain. But when Kunal Bahl asked why they wanted to go online when Trader Joe’s thrives offline, they had a simple answer: “We want to be where our customers are!”

Big names like Patanjali and Organic India were their biggest competition.

The Sharks Get Competitive

Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Ritesh Agarwal (OYO) decided not to invest, but Aman Gupta (boAt) made the first offer: Rs. 50 lakh for 2% equity and 2% royalty until he doubled his investment. Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts) liked the idea and teamed up with Aman for a joint deal.

Then came Kunal Bahl, who doesn’t make offers often on Shark Tank. He went all in, offering Rs. 1.5 crore for 10% equity. This was a game-changer, prompting Aman and Azhar to sweeten their deal by removing the royalty clause.

A Counter That Sealed the Deal

The founders weren’t afraid to counter. They asked Kunal for Rs. 2.5 crore at a Rs. 30 crore valuation while keeping his equity at 10%. Kunal admitted he initially considered a lower valuation but decided to respect their previous investors. He accepted the counter, closing the deal at five times the original ask!

