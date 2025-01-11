Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Is Prabhas tying the knot? A recent cryptic post by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has set the internet abuzz with rumors of the Telugu superstar’s wedding. On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Vijayabalan shared a post with just the name “Prabhas” followed by a wedding emoji and a bride emoji. While the post didn’t clarify much, it left fans and followers speculating about the actor’s marital status.

The post immediately sparked a flurry of reactions, with some fans asking if it was confirmed. One fan wrote, “Finally! Congrats Prabhas sir,” while others were curious about the lucky woman, wondering if it was his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. This is not the first time such rumors have made the rounds, though. Last year, similar speculations about Prabhas getting married to a ‘special someone’ had surfaced when he posted a cryptic message hinting at someone important in his life. However, Prabhas soon clarified during an event for Kalki 2898 AD that he was not getting married soon, adding that he didn’t want to hurt the feelings of his female fans.

In 2023, there were also rumors suggesting that Prabhas was dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. The buzz was fueled by Varun Dhawan, who joked on a reality show that Kriti’s name was already written on someone else’s heart. Kriti, however, dismissed the rumors, calling them baseless and clarifying that the fun banter had led to some wild speculations.

As Prabhas continues to keep his personal life private, fans are eagerly awaiting more news about his future – but for now, the wedding rumors remain unconfirmed.

ALSO READ: Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra