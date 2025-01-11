Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas' wedding rumors gain traction after a cryptic post by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, but fans are still left guessing.

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Is Prabhas tying the knot? A recent cryptic post by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has set the internet abuzz with rumors of the Telugu superstar’s wedding. On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Vijayabalan shared a post with just the name “Prabhas” followed by a wedding emoji and a bride emoji. While the post didn’t clarify much, it left fans and followers speculating about the actor’s marital status.

The post immediately sparked a flurry of reactions, with some fans asking if it was confirmed. One fan wrote, “Finally! Congrats Prabhas sir,” while others were curious about the lucky woman, wondering if it was his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. This is not the first time such rumors have made the rounds, though. Last year, similar speculations about Prabhas getting married to a ‘special someone’ had surfaced when he posted a cryptic message hinting at someone important in his life. However, Prabhas soon clarified during an event for Kalki 2898 AD that he was not getting married soon, adding that he didn’t want to hurt the feelings of his female fans.

In 2023, there were also rumors suggesting that Prabhas was dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. The buzz was fueled by Varun Dhawan, who joked on a reality show that Kriti’s name was already written on someone else’s heart. Kriti, however, dismissed the rumors, calling them baseless and clarifying that the fun banter had led to some wild speculations.

As Prabhas continues to keep his personal life private, fans are eagerly awaiting more news about his future – but for now, the wedding rumors remain unconfirmed.

ALSO READ: Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Filed under

Anushka Shetty prabhas

Advertisement

Also Read

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh...

Entertainment

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox